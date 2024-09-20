MEI Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Methode Electronics, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Methode Electronics, Inc. ("Methode" or the "Company") (NYSE: MEI ).

Class Period: June 23, 2022 – March 6, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 25, 2024

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had lost highly skilled and experienced employees during the COVID-19 pandemic necessary to successfully complete the Company's transition from its historic low mix, high volume production model to a high mix, low production model at its Monterrey facility; (2) that the Company's attempts to replace its GM center console production with more diversified, specialized products for a wider array of vehicle manufacturers and OEMS, in particular in the EV space, had been plagued by production planning deficiencies, inventory shortages, vendor and supplier problems, and, ultimately, botched execution of the Company's strategic plans; (3) that the Company's manufacturing systems at its critical Monterrey facility suffered from a variety of logistical defects, such as improper system coding, shipping errors, erroneous delivery times, deficient quality control systems, and failures to timely and efficiently procure necessary raw materials; (4) that the Company had fallen substantially behind on the launch of new EV programs out of its Monterrey facility, preventing the Company from timely receiving revenue from new EV program awards; (5) that, as a result, the Company was not on track to achieve the 2023 diluted EPS guidance or the 3-year 6% organic sales CAGR represented to investors and such estimates lacked a reasonable factual basis; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Century City, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected] , or visit our website at .

If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

