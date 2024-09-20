Media Advisory: MADD Canada’S Van De Vorst Family Award Recognizes Saskatchewan Police Officers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAKVILLE, Ontario, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada will host a special event in Saskatoon and Regina to honour Saskatchewan officers from around the province who have gone above and beyond in their efforts to stop impaired driving, keep roads safe and protect communities. This year marks the 6th anniversary of the MADD Canada Van de Vorst Family Award, which honours Jordan and Chanda Van de Vorst and their young children, Kamryn and Miguire, who were tragically killed by an impaired driver in 2016. Event Details:

Saskatoon Date & Time: September 23, 2024 at 10 A.M. CST Location: Saskatoon Inn and Conference Centre - 2002 Airport Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6M4 Guests: Steve Sullivan, MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer Bonny Stevenson, MADD Saskatoon Linda and Lou Van de Vorst, MADD Saskatoon David Buckingham, MLA – Saskatoon Westview Joe Hargrave, former MLA – Saskatoon Westview Chief Cam McBride, Saskatoon Police Service Chief Ron Chomyn, Corman Park Police Service





Regina Date & Time: September 24, 2024 at 10 A.M. CST Location: The Atlas Hotel - 4177 Albert Street, Regina, SK S4S 3R6 Guests: Steve Sullivan, MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer Tracy Kirychuk, MADD Regina Linda and Lou Van de Vorst, MADD Saskatoon Michelle Wilson, MADD Kipling Sgt. Shannon Gordan, Regina Police Services Insp. Shawn Fenwick, Regina Police Services

Media are invited to attend both Awards events. Interviews with special guests and award recipients will be available upon request.



Officers who charged between 8 and 16 impaired drivers in the last calendar year will be awarded the Silver Challenge Coin and a certificate of recognition. Those who have charged 17 or more impaired drivers will receive the Gold Coin Award and a certificate of recognition. The Platinum Award will be awarded to officers who have removed 40 or more impaired drivers from the roads.

For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact:

Tracy Crawford, MADD Canada Western Region Manager, 1-877-676-6233 or ...

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or ...

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit .