Media Advisory: MADD Canada’S Van De Vorst Family Award Recognizes Saskatchewan Police Officers


9/20/2024 5:00:41 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAKVILLE, Ontario, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada will host a special event in Saskatoon and Regina to honour Saskatchewan Police officers from around the province who have gone above and beyond in their efforts to stop impaired driving, keep roads safe and protect communities.

This year marks the 6th anniversary of the MADD Canada Van de Vorst Family Award, which honours Jordan and Chanda Van de Vorst and their young children, Kamryn and Miguire, who were tragically killed by an impaired driver in 2016.

Event Details:

Saskatoon
Date & Time: September 23, 2024 at 10 A.M. CST
Location: Saskatoon Inn and Conference Centre - 2002 Airport Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6M4
Guests: Steve Sullivan, MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer
Bonny Stevenson, MADD Saskatoon
Linda and Lou Van de Vorst, MADD Saskatoon
David Buckingham, MLA – Saskatoon Westview
Joe Hargrave, former MLA – Saskatoon Westview
Chief Cam McBride, Saskatoon Police Service
Chief Ron Chomyn, Corman Park Police Service


Regina
Date & Time: September 24, 2024 at 10 A.M. CST
Location: The Atlas Hotel - 4177 Albert Street, Regina, SK S4S 3R6
Guests: Steve Sullivan, MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer
Tracy Kirychuk, MADD Regina
Linda and Lou Van de Vorst, MADD Saskatoon
Michelle Wilson, MADD Kipling
Sgt. Shannon Gordan, Regina Police Services
Insp. Shawn Fenwick, Regina Police Services

Media are invited to attend both Awards events. Interviews with special guests and award recipients will be available upon request.

Officers who charged between 8 and 16 impaired drivers in the last calendar year will be awarded the Silver Challenge Coin and a certificate of recognition. Those who have charged 17 or more impaired drivers will receive the Gold Coin Award and a certificate of recognition. The Platinum Award will be awarded to officers who have removed 40 or more impaired drivers from the roads.

For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact:
Tracy Crawford, MADD Canada Western Region Manager, 1-877-676-6233 or ...
Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or ...

About MADD Canada
MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit .


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

