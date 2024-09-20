Ensurge Is Publishing A New Research Report On Our Homepage

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, Norway, 20 September 2024 - Ensurge Micropower (OSE: ENSU, and OTCQB: ENMPY)

Ensurge Micropower ASA has today made available a Research Report, written by Accelerate Capital AS, on our homepage ( ).

Accelerate Capital AS ( ) is an and business development company focusing on scaling impact investments in tech climate related sectors such as batteries.

The report was commissioned by large investors, and the report was presented to Ensurge to comment on by investors participating in the most recent capital increase. Our conclusion is that the analysis provides a balanced presentation of opportunities and challenges. We are of the opinion that, in the interest of equal treatment of all shareholders, it should be made available to all shareholders.

We have therefore entered into an agreement with Accelerate Capital AS to obtain permission to publish the report, and it is made available on the Ensurge homepage under the section Analyst Coverage /investors/analyst-coverage

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

