Maxeon Receives Nasdaq Notification And Is Proceeding With Approved Reverse Stock Split

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN ) (the "Company"), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, announced that on September 17, 2024, it received a Staff Determination letter (the "Determination Letter") from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department (the "Staff") of the Stock LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company of the Staff's determination to delist the Company's securities from The Nasdaq Global Select Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iii) because, as of September 16, 2024, the Company's securities had a closing bid price of $0.10 or less for ten consecutive trading days.

On September 20, the Company submitted a hearing request through the Nasdaq Listing Center, which will automatically stay any delisting action or filing of the Form 25-NSE pending such hearing in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5815(a)(1).



On August 29, 2024, the shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

approved by ordinary resolution the consolidation of every 100 existing issued ordinary shares (including treasury shares) into one ordinary share of the Company.

The Company's board of directors is in the process of taking the necessary actions to implement a reverse stock split which the Company believes will bring the bid price for the Company's ordinary shares above the US$1.00 per share minimum bid price requirement as set forth by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1).

