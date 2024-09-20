Omnigence Corp. Announces Acquisition Of Equicapita Assets By Arvore Partners For $238 Million

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Omnigence Corp. (“Omnigence”) is pleased to announce that its evergreen partner fund Arvore Partners LP (“Arvore”), has acquired the assets of Averine Partners LP (“Averine”) and Preceptos Partners LP (“Preceptos”) from Equicapita (Equicapita Income Trust and Equicapita Income LP) in a continuation transaction. The transaction, took place on August 28, 2024 and had a value of $238 million.Arvore will continue to implement a serial roll-up strategy aimed at building integrated verticals using SME building blocks across multiple industry silos.Arvore believes this approach implemented in an evergreen structure captures all of the benefits of concentration, scale and diversification. Arvore is targeting a 10%+ annual yield paid monthly plus equity returns from multiple expansion and organic earnings improvement as its verticals reach mid-market scale and are sold on a rolling basis over time.Disclaimer: This document is for information only and is not intended to provide the basis of any credit or other evaluation, and does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities of any entity, nor shall any part of this document form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements (collectively,“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of Omnigence or Arvore relating to the future.Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this document contains forward-looking information relating to Omnigences' or Arvore's investment objectives and strategies. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Omnigences' or Arvore's control, which would cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information.Although management believes that expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since no assurance can be given that such information will prove to be accurate. Neither Omnigence nor Arvore undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. There is no guarantee of performance, and past or projected performance is not indicative of future results.

