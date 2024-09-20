Safepaas Introduces Datapaastm To Orchestrate Data Streams From Any Source For Secure Data Transformation And Governance Across The Enterprise

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SafePaaS, the leading Policy-based Active Governance platform, today released DataPaaSTM, an advanced data management tool to improve data flow and governance across the organization.

In today ́s complex IT landscapes, data transformation and governance of that data remain a key. Access and identity security is fragmented across legacy and cloud applications, leading to the misalignment of security data attributes. Identities have different levels of access in different systems, making effective access control agonizingly painful.

Data governance

has always been at the core of the SafePaaS platform, which enables

customers to discover hidden risks and deploy automated controls to monitor and prevent access policy violations, suspicious transactions, unauthorized data changes, and system misconfigurations.

DataPaaSTM helps customers unify data integration and governance to deliver trusted data. Customers can use self-service data source configuration and meta-object management capabilities to easily retrieve data snapshots from any source. Integrated mapping functionality ensures that data is immediately usable.

"Identity Lifecycle Management is a challenge for enterprise customers trying to manage Zero Trust security across multiple data sources," says Hennie Vermeulen, CTO at SafePaaS. He adds, "DataPaaSTM now makes it possible for enterprise customers to easily create identity security data lakes using snapshots from multiple data sources to create a 360° view of identities."

DataPaaSTM makes it easy to structure security data into a compatible format that can be housed in an identity data lake to effectively control and govern access. DataPaaSTM supports popular API

standards to integrate with multiple data sources including REST, SOAP JDBC, and Flat File.

Once data is staged in DataPaaSTM, it can be transformed into a usable format that supports identity security and lifecycle management. The transformation process supports common use cases such as data consolidation, categorization, substitution, and integration. Data can be masked, scrambled, and encrypted down to the fine-grained attribute level for comprehensive data governance.

SafePaaS is the policy-based active governance platform that governs people, processes, and technology in a single platform. Built from the ground up, our organic, agile cloud platform helps organizations adopt effective governance and controls which are essential for overcoming obstacles and achieving business objectives. Policies sit at the center of our platform architecture delivering immediate value without the complexity of legacy governance solutions.

