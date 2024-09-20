(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (“Verve Therapeutics” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: VERV) and certain of its officers.



Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Verve Therapeutics securities between August 9, 2022, and April 1, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/VERV .

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) Defendants did not fully disclose the circumstances under which the Heart-1 Phase 1b clinical trial (the“Heart-1 Trial”) of VERVE-101 would be halted (VERVE-101 is an investigational gene editing medicine designed to be a single course treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver to reduce disease-driving low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)); (2) Defendants overstated the potential benefits of its proprietary lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery system; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Verve Therapeutics you have until October 28, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

