Zefiro Methane Corp. Announces Appearances & Speaking Engagements At NYC Climate Week 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zefiro executives will attend several functions sponsored by a variety of strategic partners, including Xpansiv, Fiùtur, and the International Emissions Trading Association



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the“Company”,“Zefiro”, or“ZEFI”) today confirmed a slate of appearances and speaking engagements for several Company executives during NYC Climate Week 2024 . The annual week-long event, which is being held from Sunday, September 22nd to Sunday, September 29th, is co-organized by Climate Group , the United Nations General Assembly, and the City of New York.

As part of Zefiro's corporate relations with key partners, investors, and industry stakeholders, Zefiro's Founder and Chief Executive Officer Talal Debs , recently appointed Chief Financial Officer Mohit Gupta , and Chief Commercial Officer, Tina Reine, are appearing at a number of high-profile, Climate Week-sanctioned functions. The executives' schedule includes:



A Zefiro-sponsored breakfast event at Xpansiv's Climate Week Summit on Monday, September 23rd. Xpansiv's innovative digital market infrastructure supports Zefiro's unique collection of carbon offset products, and the organization's “CBL” marketplace is not only the largest spot exchange for trading carbon credits, but also holds a market share estimated at one-quarter of the entire global voluntary carbon marketplace.

Zefiro's Talal Debs will serve as a panelist at the International Emissions Trading Association North America Climate Summit on Monday, September 23rd. The panel discussion, entitled“Leveraging Technology to Deliver High Integrity Climate Impact at the Speed and Integrity We Need”, will also feature Fiùtur 's (a digital verification network ecosystem and Zefiro strategic partner ) Founder and Chief Executive Officer Joe Madden.











With a wide-ranging presence at NYC Climate Week 2024, Zefiro aims to showcase its latest business developments and make connections with influential public and private sector figures

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR+ or the Investors section of the Company's website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

Zefiro Founder and Chief Executive Officer Talal Debs commented,“Since our appearance at NYC Climate Week 2023 , our team has worked tirelessly to take Zefiro public, make strategic acquisitions, onboard bold new hires, and aggressively build our carbon market and oilfield services divisions. Zefiro is getting bigger, our work is getting even better, and our voice in the industry is growing louder – and we cannot wait to share our story with other environmental remediation sector innovators and influencers.”

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

