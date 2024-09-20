Knus Secures Spot In Respected Hatch City Bridge Foundation Accelerator Program

(MENAFN- Pressat) London, 20th September 2024, knus Mental C.I.C. known as knus, a leading community interest company dedicated to transforming mental health support through innovative, accessible solutions, is thrilled to announce its acceptance into the City Bridge Accelerator, run by Hatch Enterprise in accordance with City Bridge Foundation. The competitive program, designed to accelerate the growth and impact of socially driven businesses, kicks off its 2024 cohort this September.

The Hatch City Bridge Accelerator provides ambitious entrepreneurs with bespoke business support, mentoring, and access to a community of fellow change-makers. With a focus on scaling impact-driven enterprises, the program is tailored to help founders like knus maximise their potential and deepen their community impact.

knus was founded with a mission to break down the barriers to accessing mental health care, offering technology-driven peer support and coaching. By securing a place in this respected accelerator, knus aims to fast-track the development of its services and expand its reach to support more people in need.

A spokesperson for knus shared their excitement about joining the program:“Being part of the Hatch City Bridge Accelerator is a tremendous opportunity for knus. The program will equip us with the tools, mentorship, and network we need to amplify our impact. With Hatch's support, we can accelerate the delivery of our innovative mental health solutions, making them accessible to an even wider audience and continuing our mission to democratise mental health care".

Hatch Enterprise, a leading supporter of social entrepreneurs in the UK, has designed the City Bridge Accelerator to help businesses like knus flourish. The accelerator offers workshops, masterclasses, and 1:1 business coaching, empowering participants to overcome the challenges of scaling their businesses and increasing their social impact.

As part of the 2024 cohort, knus will be working alongside a select group of inspiring founders, fostering collaboration and sharing knowledge to create a sustainable, positive social impact. By the end of the program, knus hopes to refine its strategy, strengthen its operational foundations, and enhance its offerings to serve a larger community in need of mental health peer support.

About knus Mental Health C.I.C.:

knus Mental Health C.I.C. is a social enterprise dedicated to democratising access to mental health care through innovative, tech-enabled solutions. Our mission is to break down barriers to mental health support by providing accessible, affordable, and inclusive interventions for people struggling with mental health challenges.

About Hatch Enterprise:

Hatch Enterprise is a UK-based charity that empowers entrepreneurs from diverse and underrepresented communities to develop sustainable and impactful businesses. Through accelerator programs, mentoring, and tailored business support, Hatch helps founders turn their ideas into thriving ventures.