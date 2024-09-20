City Of York Council Launches Search For New Director Of City Development

(MENAFN- Pressat) City of York Council has announced an exciting opportunity for a dynamic leader to join its team as the new Director of City Development. This pivotal role comes at a crucial time as the city embarks on an ambitious journey of growth and development, aiming to reinforce York's position as one of the leading economies in the North of England.

York is renowned for its strong economy, high employment rates, and exceptional quality of life. The new Director of City Development will be at the forefront of driving strategic infrastructure development, major projects, regeneration, and strategic planning, all in alignment with the city's commitment to sustainability and economic growth.

Ian Floyd, Chief Operating Officer at City of York Council, commented: "York is a city with a prosperous, progressive, and sustainable outlook. For the past two decades, we have focused on growing well-paid employment and expanding our knowledge-based industries, transforming our economy, and adding 20,000 highly skilled jobs. The Director of City Development will play a crucial role in continuing this trajectory, ensuring York remains a place where businesses thrive, and residents prosper."

The successful candidate will lead on significant projects, including the York Central scheme, one of the UK's largest and most ambitious city centre regeneration schemes. This transformative project will create a new quarter in the heart of York, featuring 2,500 new homes, extensive commercial space, and 6,500 new jobs, all while preserving the historic fabric and culture of the city.

Helen Whiting, Chief Officer - HR and Support Services at City of York Council, added: "This role presents a unique career opportunity for an ambitious leader who is passionate about making a significant impact. We are looking for someone who can inspire and lead a team, build collaborative partnerships, and drive forward our vision for York as a vibrant, prosperous, and inclusive city. The Director of City Development will be instrumental in shaping the future of York, ensuring it continues to be a place where people want to live, work, and visit."

The role offers a competitive salary, relocation support, and the chance to work in a city that boasts both tradition and modernity. York's excellent connectivity, vibrant cultural scene, and commitment to becoming net-zero by 2030 make it an ideal place for a forward-thinking leader to make their mark.

Applications for the Director of City Development role are now open, with a closing date of midnight on Sunday 29 September 2024. Visit to apply.

For an informal discussion about this opportunity, please contact Sarah Hunter at our recruitment partners The Resourcing Solution on 07816 251271 / ... .