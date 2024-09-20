Battery Stock Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) Leads Volume On NASDAQ

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas for traders, including and battery reports on trading for Expion360 Inc. (Nasdaq: XPON ), an leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions.

Expion makes the top volume leader on in today's trading session and also makes the top percentage gainers list, with no recent news from the company.

The stock is trading at $0.1015, up 0.0433, gaining 74.3986% on volume of over 1.388 Billion shares as of this report. The stock had a day's high of $0.2281.

It's not clear what is driving this frenzy, with no news out today. The company's most recent news was August 19th when it announced a new partnership with Alaskan Camper, LLC d/b/a Alaskan Campers. Through this collaboration, Expion360's state-of-the-art 12.8V GC2 162Ah VHC internally heated battery will come standard in all of Alaskan Campers' truck camper product lines.

Alaskan Campers, renowned for its unique hard-sided, pop-up truck campers, will now feature Expion360's advanced lithium battery technology. This integration ensures that outdoor enthusiasts have reliable and efficient power for their adventures. Additionally, the power system will be expandable to include two additional GC2 batteries.

Recent new release

Research more mining and battery stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation is a paid featured mining stock on Investorideas, Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.