ASHBURN, DC, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Pacific Symphony LA's 2025 season will kick off with a diverse range of beloved repertoire, boundary-pushing collaborations, and outreach events that demonstrate the orchestra's mission to deliver premier orchestral artistry and engagement.

Directed by Maestro Carl St Clair, the Pacific Symphony LA has announced its forthcoming season for 2025, saluted as an exploration of musical cultures set in a stunning new venue with the widest possible range of music, old and new. The orchestra's anticipated season will be the most far-reaching in the Symphony's history, featuring a kaleidoscope of colorful concerts, multiple visits by world-renowned guest artists, and a host of new community-oriented initiatives that will surely entice audiences old and new in equal measure.

Season Highlights and Notable Performances

Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 should kick things off with a bang and set the tone: a season of heavy emotionalism, all set to tight musicality. Stravinsky's The Firebird, an icon of 20th-century music, will be blazing through the hall - an assault of dissonant orchestral color. The Symphony will premiere several new compositions by new composers: it never strays from its commitment to creating and performing music of the now.

Violinist Sarah Chang is one of the season's star guests, returning to perform the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto, a showcase of big technical gestures and big emotional ones, and a showoff piece if there ever was one. Cello star Sheku Kanneh-Mason, a 21-year-old whose playing carries the weight of the world, will also appear on his Pacific Symphony debut.

Innovative Collaborations and Community Engagement

The Pacific Symphony LA is reinventing the concert experience in 2023 with a series of multimedia concerts. Under the banner of Pacific Symphony LA: On the Edge, this season's subscriptions feature local artists, filmmakers, and digital designers creating innovative concert experiences. It's an opportunity to hear the timeless music of Beethoven, Brahms, Holst, John Williams, and more while being mesmerized by original 360-degree film and digital artistry. Concerts will include both classical family favorites and more contemporary works.

Outside the concert hall, the Symphony's education programs are expanding the number of Los Angeles-area schools and community centers that it serves with its outreach music activities, including interactive workshops where musicians are paired with students; school concerts; and mentorship for young musicians, increasing the Symphony's presence as a vital cultural and educational institution.

Looking Ahead to an Extraordinary Season

Aided by a mix of old and new, the 2025 season promises to be one of the most thrilling for the Pacific Symphony LA. The great masters will be heard in full force, and new voices will be heard for the first time. New collaborations will be forged, and the Symphony will continue its mission to contribute to the cultural life of Los Angeles.

'This is the season that celebrates our classical music heritage while taking us to places where we've never gone before.' – Carl St. Clair, Music Director, Pacific Symphony LA 2012-13 LA season schedule 2013-14 LA season schedule Part II: Why This Season Matters Context The LA Phil has been pursuing a strategy of radical change for several years. In 2011, it announced ambitious plans for a new concert hall in the heart of the city, a joint development with Frank Gehry and the LA Music Center. The $273 million renovation of Walt Disney Concert Hall will begin in late fall 2013, and the entire renovation project is due to be completed in 2014. The LA Phil plans to perform during the renovation. Meanwhile, it has been expanding its brand by taking its music out to the city's neighborhoods, with street performances in locations such as Venice Beach, Hollywood, and downtown LA. Notable collaborations include the appearance of the LA Phil's brass and percussion players during the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012, and the invitation to perform during the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, NC, in 2012.

Tickets and More Information

Tickets for the 2025 season are now available. Visit the official website for more details on the full season lineup and to purchase tickets.

