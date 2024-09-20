Tracy Emerick's Book Poised To Make A Strong Impact At Renowned Book Festivals In Toronto And Frankfurt

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Constant Courage: Martin Luther King, Jr. and Jesus Christ

Constant Courage: Martin Luther King, Jr. and Jesus Christ offers a profound exploration of courage at two of the world's renowned literary events

TORONTO, CANADA, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tracy Emerick's exploration of courage, Constant Courage: Martin Luther King, Jr. and Jesus Christ , will be featured at two prestigious literary events: The Word On The Street Toronto and Magazine Festival and The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair. These prestigious festivals provide a unique platform for Emerick's work, which explores the remarkable parallels between the courage of Martin Luther King Jr. and Jesus Christ.The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival, renowned for celebrating Canadian literacy and writing, will take place at Queen's Park Crescent East on September 28-29, 2024. This event gathers a diverse group of authors, publishers, and readers to honor the art of storytelling. Attendees are invited to visit The Maple Staple Booth in Zone B, near Stage B: Across The Universe, where Constant Courage will be featured. This festival offers a vibrant setting for readers to engage with new literary works and participate in dynamic discussions about the future of writing in Canada.Following its appearance in Toronto, Constant Courage will also be highlighted at The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair from October 16-20, 2024. As the largest and most influential book fair in the world, the Frankfurt Book Fair provides a global stage for authors and publishers to connect with an international audience. Visitors can explore Emerick's thought-provoking book at Hall 5.1, Stand C35, Messe Frankfurt, alongside other leading literary innovations. This event presents an exceptional opportunity for Constant Courage to reach readers worldwide and contribute to important conversations about courage, faith, and leadership.In Constant Courage: Martin Luther King, Jr. and Jesus Christ, Tracy Emerick draws compelling comparisons between the courage exhibited by Martin Luther King Jr. and Jesus Christ. The book delves into their shared qualities of bravery in standing up for individual freedom, their commitment to non-violence, their profound love for all people-even their adversaries-and their dedication to spreading their message. By juxtaposing these two iconic figures, Emerick offers readers a deeper understanding of the nature of true courage and its impact on both historical and contemporary issues.Tracy Emerick, a retired professional with a rich background in marketing and business development, brings a wealth of experience to this work. Over the course of his career, Emerick authored two marketing books, operated a direct marketing agency, and spent ten years in consulting. Alongside his professional endeavors, he has served as a state representative, church moderator, and chair of his town's planning board. His extensive academic background includes a BA in philosophy, an MBA, and a PhD in business administration. Emerick's long-standing commitment to education and community service further enriches his perspective in Constant Courage, making it a valuable read for those interested in the intersections of faith, leadership, and social justice.With its featured presentations at The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival and The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair, Constant Courage: Martin Luther King, Jr. and Jesus Christ is set to engage a broad audience and inspire meaningful dialogue. The book is available on Amazon and other leading online bookstores, ensuring that its powerful message of courage and faith can reach readers around the globe.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore-it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

