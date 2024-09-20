Alvaria's Workforce Enterprise Suite Becomes Aspect

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Alvaria , a pioneer in workforce management and contact center customer experience technology, servicing large global enterprises and rapidly growing consumer brands, announced the rebirth of Aspect in response to accelerated company growth and a demand for more complex tools to support hybrid, remote and in-person workforces. Aspect encapsulates Alvaria's Enterprise Workforce Suite and will operate as an Alvaria-owned subsidiary.

Aspect returns to the brand portfolio with a modern and innovative suite of products, including their new next-generation platform, WorkforceOS, powered by predictive analytics and a mission to humanize the service economy. Aspect has a rich history of innovation and leadership in the contact center space, having pioneered the world's first Automatic Call Distribution (ACD) and the first Workforce Management Software for contact centers.

Alvaria has named Darryl Kelly as Chief Executive Officer to steward this brand evolution. Kelly, an accomplished senior leader, previously served for two years as Alvaria's Chief Strategy Officer, in addition to leading strategic initiatives at companies including Bain & Co, RingCentral/Connect First, and LivePerson. While serving as Chief Strategy Officer at Alvaria, Kelly led the creation of WorkforceOS while simultaneously driving double-digit Enterprise Cloud revenue growth in the past two years.

"Given we're doubling down on innovation with this next chapter, we want to honor where it all began, so bringing the Aspect name back seems like a natural fit. With the workforce landscape changing significantly, corporations can rely on us to help them build more resilient, engaged, and agile frontline teams that can thrive in an always-changing world," said Darryl Kelly, newly appointed Aspect CEO.

Over the past 50 years, Alvaria has elevated its status as a market leader within the workforce technology and call center industries servicing many companies including airlines, financial service organizations, healthcare, insurance, retail, and more. With over 750K employees using their products across 20 countries, Alvaria is committed to changing work culture and creating longer ownership cycles for businesses.

About Alvaria

Alvaria is on a mission to humanize the service economy. As an industry leader in workforce management and contact center CX technology for over 50 years, Alvaria has provided large global enterprises with a comprehensive suite of secure, autonomous solutions that enhance satisfaction and success for both employees and customers. This vision fosters a more connected and thriving world and drives brand loyalty for clients. In response to accelerated company growth, Alvaria announced the return of its legacy brand Aspect, which aims to deliver innovation, larger efficiencies, and greater business results. For more information, visit .

