Kuwait Wins Gold And Silver Medals In Table Tennis For Mental Disabilities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 20 (KUNA)-- The Altomooh Kuwait sports club won one medal and one silver medal in the table competition for people over 21 years old on Friday at the fifth international Championship for people with disabilities, held in Cairo.

A statement to KUNA by the director of the Altomooh Hoda Al-Khalidi, stated, "I sincerely congratulate the champion players and the administrative and technical teams for their support and encouragement."

Al-Khalidi said player Hassan Al-Mutawa had booked his place in the final match after defeating the Fouad Al-Busaidi Club player by 2-0. Player Mohsen Al-Mashmoum reached the final after defeating the player of Zamalek Club by 2-0. The two Kuwaiti players will meet in the final match. She pointed out that players Hassan Al-Mutawa, Mohsen Al-Mashmoum, and Mohammed Al-Otaibi are scheduled to compete in the athletics competitions next Saturday in the 100-meter and 200-meter races.

Al-Khalidi stressed her confidence in the players to continue the achievement and raise Kuwait's number of medals.

The fifth international Championship for people with special abilities was launched last Thursday in Al-Shorouk, Cairo.

Two hundred forty-four players representing 20 clubs, including the Kuwaiti Ambition Club, participated in the table tennis and athletics competitions, with three players: Mohsen Al-Mashmoum, Hassan Al-Mutawa, and Mohammed Al-Otaibi.

The delegation participating in the tournament is headed by the club's assistant secretary, Fahd Al-Shali, and includes, in addition to the players, coach Bilal Al-Hammami. (end)

