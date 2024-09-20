Amy Green To Receive 2024 ECO Award At Fashion 4 Development's 12Th Annual First Ladies Luncheon

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Amy Green, CEO and Founder of The Green Vision, will be honored with the prestigious 2024 ECO Award at 4 Development's (F4D) 12th Annual First Ladies Luncheon. The event will take place on September 24, 2024, in New York City, coinciding with the opening day of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The First Ladies Luncheon, hosted by F4D, is an annual event that gathers global leaders, first ladies, influencers, and philanthropists to honor those making a profound impact on sustainability and environmental advocacy. The ECO Award celebrates exceptional individuals who are dedicated to driving positive change for our planet.

The ECO Award recognizes Green's leadership in promoting conservation initiatives aimed at protecting Africa's endangered species and environments. Through The Green Vision Foundation , she has become a powerful advocate for biodiversity, fighting against climate change, deforestation and species extinction. As a Global Ambassador, she collaborates with impactful organizations, including

Tusk, Sir Prince William's Earthshot Prize, and the Planetary Guardians .

"It is an immense honor to receive the 2024 ECO Award," Amy Green said. "This recognition is not just about my work, but a call to action for all of us to protect our planet. We must take bold steps now to ensure that future generations can thrive in a healthy world."

The luncheon will also honor other changemakers in the fashion and philanthropy sectors, including Juliet Guo, founder of Sandriver Cashmere; Yue-Sai Kan, a Chinese American TV host and philanthropist; Lauren Bush Lauren and her mother Sharon Bush, co-founders of FEED Projects; and Eva Orner, Academy Award-winning filmmaker. Together, these honorees represent agents of change committed to ethical fashion, sustainability and community-driven philanthropy.

Founded by

Evie Evangelou, Fashion 4 Development (F4D) is dedicated to harnessing the power of fashion for positive global change. Through its annual events, F4D highlights the role of conscious consumerism and ethical fashion in building a healthier planet and improving the lives of people around the world.

Green will play a pivotal role in the unveiling of the inaugural Planetary Health Check, a unique scientific update on the health of the planet, working alongside Richard Branson and Planetary Guardians Jane Goodall, Mary Robinson, Robert Redford, Ayisha Siddiqa, and Johan Rockström. The Planetary Boundaries concept lies in its ability to sound the alarm and offer a roadmap to stay within our planet's limits.

Green's environmental work has been highlighted in Forbes , People , and she is on the August/September cover of Purist Magazine .

About Amy Green:

Amy Green is an environmental advocate, philanthropist, and journalist whose work is inspired by a deep commitment to protecting the planet. As CEO of The Green Vision ( ) and founder of the Footprint of Life Gala, she brings together leaders and visionaries to tackle some of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time. With an unshakable belief that change is possible, Amy is dedicated to forging a path toward a more sustainable and hopeful future.

