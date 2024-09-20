Greater Vancouver REALTORS® Appoints A New Chief Corporate Development Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Greater Vancouver REALTORS® (GVR) has appointed Craig Munn as its Chief Corporate Development Officer.

- Jeff King, GVR CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Greater Vancouver REALTORS® (GVR) has appointed Craig Munn as its Chief Corporate Development Officer.

In this new role, Craig will work within the executive team to help lead strategy implementation, stakeholder engagement, pursue key business opportunities, and build and strengthen GVR partnerships and relationships across the real estate profession and overall business community.

Craig most recently served GVR with distinction as the Vice President of Communication and Events where his responsibilities included internal and external communication, media and public relations, content strategy, issues management, and stakeholder engagement.

Prior to joining GVR, he worked as the Press and Public Affairs Officer at the British Consulate General in Vancouver and a reporter for newspapers across the Lower Mainland.

“The purpose of this new leadership role within GVR is to ensure we are dedicating the time and resources to think differently about our business. Times and conditions are changing, and we need talented people exploring new partnerships and other opportunities that allow us to disrupt, evolve and innovate our products and services,” Jeff King, GVR's CEO said.“Craig is an astute and results-focused business leader who will play a pivotal role in helping us drive toward these goals in the immediate and long term.”

Click here for a headshot of Craig Munn.

- 30 -

Editor's Notes:

Greater Vancouver REALTORS® is an association representing more than 15,000 Realtors and their companies. GVR provides a variety of member services, including the Multiple Listing Service®. For more information on real estate, statistics, and buying or selling a home, contact a local Realtor or visit gvrealtors .

Mark Moldowan

Greater Vancouver REALTORS®

+1 604-730-3153

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.