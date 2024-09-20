EQS-News: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Research Update

The NAGA Group: Research update from NuWays available –"BUY" recommendation confirmed and price target raised to EUR 1.40

Rating: BUY

Price target: EUR 1.40

Upside to current share price: 30%



Hamburg, 20

September 2024 – The price target of The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G , ISIN: DE000A161NR7 ) is raised to EUR 1.40 (previously: EUR

1.20) in the latest research update from NuWays. The recommendation for the share remains“BUY” (previously:“BUY”). Based on a Xetra share price of EUR

1.08 on 19 September 2024, the share is attributed an upside potential of around 30%.

Overall, analysts expect that the recovery in the trading market, coupled with cross-selling and synergy effects from the merger and important strategic cooperations, will continue to drive NAGA's growth.

About NAGA

NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.



Investor Relations Contact

The NAGA Group AG

Michael Milonas

Co-Founder and Deputy CEO

