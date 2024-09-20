Investornewsbreaks Octane Chooses IBN As Official Media Partner For Upcoming Medical Innovation Forum 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Octane, an innovative organization building the SoCal of Tomorrow by connecting people, resources and capital to fuel technology growth in Southern California, has chosen IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a pioneering corporate communications firm and content distributor, as the official media partner for its next month's
Medical Innovation Forum
2024; the two-day event will be held on Oct. 8–9, 2024, in Irvine. California. The theme of this year's event is“The Seismic Shift in Healthcare: AI & Innovation.” According to the announcement, IBN will heighten recognition and increase awareness of the Octane event among investors, journalists, consumers and the broader public of the Octane event through its corporate communications solutions.
“We are very happy to continue our long-standing, multiyear collaboration with IBN,” said Octane director of marketing and strategy Natalie Matsumoto in the press release.“As the market leader in media strategy and communications, coupled with their wealth of expertise in AI and associated technology segments, IBN shall play a key role in generating awareness of the crucial discussions at Octane's Medical Innovation Forum 2024, and in magnifying invaluable insights that are certain to benefit a wider audience in the healthcare space.”
To find out more about the forum, visit
To view the full press release, visit
About
Octane
Octane fosters a future-focused ecosystem of tech and medtech companies across Southern California by connecting people, resources and capital. Octane's mission is to drive innovation and growth by facilitating the exchange of ideas, knowledge and resources that fuel the growth and development of Southern California's tech and medtech industries. The company impacts the community through LaunchPad, a top-performing accelerator; Octane Capital & Growth, a platform to provide companies with capital and growth resources; Ignite Series, in-person and on-demand leading content and events; and Octane Foundation for Innovation, focused on furthering Octane's mission while advancing diversity and inclusiveness. For more information about the organization, visit .
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN20092024000224011066ID1108697321
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.