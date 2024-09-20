Investornewsbreaks Octane Chooses IBN As Official Media Partner For Upcoming Medical Innovation Forum 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Octane, an innovative organization building the SoCal of Tomorrow by connecting people, resources and capital to growth in Southern California, has chosen IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a pioneering corporate communications firm and content distributor, as the official partner for its next month's

Medical Innovation Forum

2024; the two-day event will be held on Oct. 8–9, 2024, in Irvine. California. The theme of this year's event is“The Seismic Shift in Healthcare: AI & Innovation.” According to the announcement, IBN will heighten recognition and increase awareness of the Octane event among investors, journalists, consumers and the broader public of the Octane event through its corporate communications solutions.

“We are very happy to continue our long-standing, multiyear collaboration with IBN,” said Octane director of marketing and strategy Natalie Matsumoto in the press release.“As the market leader in media strategy and communications, coupled with their wealth of expertise in AI and associated technology segments, IBN shall play a key role in generating awareness of the crucial discussions at Octane's Medical Innovation Forum 2024, and in magnifying invaluable insights that are certain to benefit a wider audience in the healthcare space.”

To find out more about the forum, visit

To view the full press release, visit

About

Octane

Octane fosters a future-focused ecosystem of tech and medtech companies across Southern California by connecting people, resources and capital. Octane's mission is to drive innovation and growth by facilitating the exchange of ideas, knowledge and resources that fuel the growth and development of Southern California's tech and medtech industries. The company impacts the community through LaunchPad, a top-performing accelerator; Octane Capital & Growth, a platform to provide companies with capital and growth resources; Ignite Series, in-person and on-demand leading content and events; and Octane Foundation for Innovation, focused on furthering Octane's mission while advancing diversity and inclusiveness. For more information about the organization, visit .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN