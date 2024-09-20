(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Mitsubishi Corporation, KDDI CORPORATION, Lawson, Inc. Launching an Initiative to Transform into "Next-generation Convenience Store" Expanding "Real x Tech Convenience" to support stores and local communities TOKYO, Sept 20, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC), KDDI Corporation (KDDI), and Lawson, Inc (Lawson) will launch an initiative to transform Lawson into "Next-generation Convenience Store " As the changed customers' lifestyles, consumption behaviors, and values, Lawson has been adapting to the“new normal” by leveraging its digital technologies.

In modern society, convenience stores are essential parts of social infrastructure, contributing to steady supplies of food and daily necessities. For more than 20 years since MC invested in Lawson, MC has supported Lawson by leveraging its supply chain fields, such as raw material procurement and manufacturing logistics, and extensive overseas business networks. In response to accelerating changes in business environment, MC will enhance its collaboration with KDDI, having customer base built on telecommunications-related businesses and offering various digital services. Through the partnership, MC and KDDI will promote further transformation of Lawson, we aim to expand "Real × Tech Convenience" by leveraging business infrastructures, AI and DX technologies of MC and KDDI. Also, we will enhance convenience stores' roles as "Hub of refreshment in every community" by transforming into convenience stores, solving social issues that stores and communities have, through cooperation with local governments.



Initiatives to transform into " Next-generation Convenience Store"

1. Expansion of "Real × Tech Convenience

" With the aim to implement retail-tech initiatives via digital technology to solve operational issues that retail stores are facing, such as labor shortages and food loss, two stores will be open (office space and shopping area) in“TAKANAWA GATEWAY CITY” where KDDI's headquarter is scheduled to be relocated by the spring of 2025. The stores will be operated as an experimental lab for various retail-tech aimed at transformation of Lawson into "Next-generation Convenience Store".

In the future, we will establish a Real × Tech Convenience system based on the demonstration results at the Takanawa stores and aim to expand it to other stores, we will support and enhance Lawson's overseas expansions (including existing areas) by leveraging MC's extensive overseas business networks.

Examples of demonstrations at the Takanawa store> The following functions will be introduced. Details are to be decided.

Function Contents Smartphone Cash Register System ・Frictionless payment in stores・Product recommendations through smartphones AI Signage ・Showing recommendations and campaign information based on customer attribute and membership data, with the use of AI cameras Operational Optimization ・Using robots for stocking items, in-store cleaning, and product delivery Next-Generation Remote Customer Service Platform ・Setting up remote customer service booths with specialized staffs・In the early stage, we will respond to inquiries from customers regarding communications, electricity, gas, and other basic infrastructure. Eventually, we will expand our services and consider utilization of AI technology.

2. Enhancing collaboration with local governments regarding disaster prevention and transportation to solve local issues

On September 18th, 2024, MC, KDDI and Lawson signed an agreement on disaster management based on Lawson. We will work together and build up a cooperative system, for the sake of early recovery of utilities in the disaster-hit areas as well as ensuring victims feel safe and providing life support in case of a disaster. By doing so, we aim to create a secure society where people can feel comfortable and fulfilled, we will address local issues through the initiatives such as patrolling the areas utilizing KDDI's Starlink network and drones to enhance community safety, and assisting transportation through on-demand mobility service ("KnowRoute" and "mobi") provided by the operating company affiliated with MC and KDDI. We aim to realize a "Lawson Town" and committed to working toward the development of an enriched community.

3. Strengthening customer contact points through the expansion of Ponta Economic Zone

Since KDDI and Loyalty Marketing, Inc. ("Loyalty Marketing ") signed a capital and business alliance agreement in 2019, MC, KDDI, and Lawson have been collaborating to expand and revitalize Ponta economic Zone through Ponta network, Loyalty Marketing's Point program the goal to further revitalize Ponta Economic Zone and improve customer convenience, KDDI will renew the "au Smart Pass Premium", a package of services with coupons and contents, to "Ponta Pass" from October 2nd, 2024. Also, limited edition benefits will be offered to commemorate the launch of the service. We will continue to provide services to help customers enjoy more convenient shopping at better price at Lawson.

Examples of strengthening customer contact points

Service Name Contents Ponta Pass ・ Weekly free and discount coupons that can be used at Lawson・ Higher Ponta point conversion rate when using "au PAY" for payment at Lawson

etc. Collaboration with KDDI's online brand "povo" ・ "povo Data Oasis" will start within the year, a service that customers can charge data capacity when visiting LawsonScheduled to start selling data-only eSIM at Lawson stores by the end of this fiscal yearetc.

MC, KDDI and Lawson will provide new convenience store experiences to customers by expanding Real × Tech Convenience and solve local issues, such as disaster prevention and transportation, in collaboration with local governments nationwide. By doing so, we will enhance Lawson's role in modern society and transform Lawson into a "next-generation convenience store".

