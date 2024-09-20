Pharmacy Organizations Unite To Commemorate Second Annual Pharmacy Workforce Suicide Awareness Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Pharmacists Association (APhA) and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) jointly recognize September 20 as Pharmacy Workforce Suicide Awareness Day. Established in 2023 as part of September's Suicide Prevention Month, this day is dedicated to raising awareness and fostering discussion about a critically important yet often stigmatized topic that disproportionately affects healthcare professionals, including the pharmacy workforce.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 20–34 years and the eleventh leading cause of death overall. Alarmingly, suicide rates

are even higher among pharmacists compared to the general population.

"Too many lives have been impacted by the tragedy of suicide, including among pharmacists and other healthcare professionals," said ASHP CEO Paul W. Abramowitz, PharmD, ScD (Hon), FASHP. "ASHP is pleased to partner with APhA and other organizations on Pharmacy Workforce Suicide Awareness Day to help raise awareness, recognize the risks of occupational burnout and moral injury, and promote strategies to help safeguard the mental health and well-being of our colleagues."

Since the introduction of Pharmacy Workforce Suicide Awareness Day last year, 23 organizations have joined APhA and ASHP in recognizing the importance of supporting pharmacists, pharmacy residents, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians by raising awareness, providing resources to prevent suicide and manage mental health conditions, and encouraging a culture of well-being.

"Bringing attention to this issue is critical to our profession," said Michael D. Hogue, PharmD, FAPhA, FNAP, FFIP, executive vice president and CEO of APhA. "APhA has been proud to work with partner pharmacy associations to focus on this tragic situation, and lead the fight for pharmacy workplace well-being. To anybody hurting right now, please know you aren't alone."

Organizations are invited to sign up to be acknowledged as organizational sponsors of this year's Pharmacy Workforce Suicide Awareness Day and commit to raising awareness while promoting a culture of well-being within their organizations.

About APhA

The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) is the only organization advancing the entire pharmacy profession. APhA leads the pharmacy profession by supporting pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians in their role optimizing medication use and patient health outcomes and ensuring patients have access to pharmacists' care. We do this through our strong and effective advocacy, top notch education, practice tools and resources, dissemination of evidence, and opportunities for members to engage and learn from each other. APhA is the pharmacy voice at the table in developing national guidelines, policies, and best practices that advance the profession and patient care.



About ASHP

ASHP is the largest association of pharmacy professionals in the United States, representing 60,000 pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians in all patient care settings, including hospitals, ambulatory clinics, and health-system community pharmacies. For over 80 years, ASHP has championed innovation in pharmacy practice, advanced education, and professional development, and served as a steadfast advocate for members and patients. In addition, ASHP is the accrediting body for pharmacy residency and technician training programs and provides comprehensive resources to support pharmacy professionals through every stage of their careers. For more information, visit

