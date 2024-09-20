Navigating Scope 3: Estée Lauder's Path To Carbon Reduction

Navigating Scope 3: Estée Lauder's Path To Carbon Reduction
Date
9/20/2024 2:00:43 PM
(MENAFN- 3BL)
In the fourth and final episode of the ESG Talk Climate Week series, Nancy Mahon, chief sustainability officer of the Estée Lauder Companies, joins host Alyssa Zucker to discuss the company's approach to Scope 3 measurement and reporting. They cover the impact of consumer sustainability preferences and the unique challenges of leading sustainability efforts across a diverse portfolio of brands.
Listen Now
Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple , Spotify , and YouTube .
ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva .
MENAFN20092024007202015466ID1108697275
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.