Navigating Scope 3: Estée Lauder's Path To Carbon Reduction

9/20/2024 2:00:43 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) In the fourth and final episode of the ESG Talk Climate Week series, Nancy Mahon, chief sustainability officer of the Estée Lauder Companies, joins host Alyssa Zucker to discuss the company's approach to Scope 3 measurement and reporting. They cover the impact of consumer sustainability preferences and the unique challenges of leading sustainability efforts across a diverse portfolio of brands.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple , Spotify , and YouTube .
ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva .

