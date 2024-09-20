Toptal's Talent Economy Podcast Features T-Mobile's Chief People Officer
Date
9/20/2024 2:00:42 PM
LinkedIn
Deeanne King joined Toptal 's Talent Economy podcast to talk about her role as T-Mobile 's Chief People Officer. "The way I see it, our role as HR professionals is to take care of the people who take care of our customers!
Thank you, Michelle Labbe , for a great conversation. You can listen to the full episode here ."
