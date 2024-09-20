Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Nepal
Date
9/20/2024 2:00:16 PM
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the President of Nepal HE RAM Chandra Poudel on the occasion of his country's constitution Day.
