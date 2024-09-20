Pitmaster Collective And Troubadour Festival Note Major Discounts For Fall Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Pitmaster Collective Members Get 20% off Tickets for Upcoming Troubadour Fall Festival

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Pitmaster Collective ( ), the world's best barbecue club, has announced a first-time partnership with Troubadour Festival ( ), Texas's biggest barbecue and country experience, allowing Pitmaster Collective members to claim an additional 20 percent off tickets to the day-long event (a savings ranging from $12-$25.) Troubadour Festival is set for Saturday, October 19, in Celina, Texas (Old Celina Park, 12670 FM 428.)

Troubadour Festival is Texas's premier barbecue and music festival.

Troubadour Festival tickets still available include Troubadour BBQ + Music and Troubadour Music. Troubadour BBQ + Music tickets, with

a

1:00 PM entry

are originally $125;

Pitmaster Collective members will pay $100. BBQ + Music ticket holders will enjoy unlimited food samples and music. Troubadour Music tickets , with a 3:45 PM entry,

are originally $60; Pitmaster Collective members will pay $48 .

"We think that Troubadour Festival is already an unmatched value – but it just got better," said Chase Colston, event founder and co-owner of Tyler-based Double Tap Entertainment. "Whether you've been to a Troubadour Festival before, or you've never experienced it, this is a must-have deal."

Forty-three premier Pitmasters from across Texas (as well as Tennessee, California, and Connecticut) will be offering all-you-can-eat samples from 1- 3:30 p.m., including Meat Church, Brotherton's Barbecue, Cattleack Barbeque, Hurtado Barbecue, Hutchins BBQ, Tyler's Barbeque, and Vaqueros Texas BBQ. Guests can taste everything from brisket, pork, turkey, and sausage to a variety of handcrafted side dishes. Eight musical performers will perform on two stages, entertaining with country, dirt road and Southern rock. Musical acts are Shane Smith & The Saints, Treaty Oak Revival, Jason Boland and The Stragglers, Tanner Usrey, The Wilder Blue, The Damn Quails, Logan Ryan Band, and The Broken Spokes. Performances last until about midnight.

Food will be available for purchase from local food trucks (after BBQ sampling ends) and any BBQ restaurants that choose to sell food after 3:30 PM.

For eight cents a day ($30 annual), the Pitmaster Collective offers an unequalled menu of exclusive benefits, including:



10% off all food purchases at any member restaurant, every day of the year (based on restaurant hours)

Discounts on premium lifestyle brands like Turtlebox, Big Wick's Glazes, and Roam Adventure Co. ranging from 10-30%

In-depth Webinars and Master Classes



Fast Passes (Skip The Line) On 'Cue Magazine

Between its two locations (Texas A&M University in the spring, Celina in the fall), Troubadour Festival brings in more than 75 combined barbecue joints and premier music acts. Each festival location is unique – Celina boasts a wide-open space at Old Celina Park; the Texas A&M event takes place in the tree-filled Aggie Park in the shadows of Kyle Field.

