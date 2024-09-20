Global Information Technology Sector Analysis: $8,256 Billion Market Set For Robust Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Market Model is the world's largest database of market forecasts, covering over 10,000 markets. Forecasts are updated biannually based on economic, geopolitical, and sector-specific factors. The latest forecast, made in July 2024, updates the previous forecasts from February 2024.

Information Technology Sector Size and Growth Forecast

In 2023, the global information technology market was valued at $8,256 billion. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2023 to 2033. Key drivers of this growth include the adoption of IoT technology, rising e-commerce penetration, investments in smart cities, advancements in AR/VR and blockchain technologies, increased spending on data security solutions, and the rollout of 5G technology.

Information Technology Industry Market Composition and Major Segments

The information technology sector includes computer systems, software, and networks used for managing, storing, and transmitting data. In 2023, this market represented 7.9% of global GDP, with per capita consumption reaching $1,045 annually. The largest segment within the IT sector was IT services, accounting for 38.75% of the total market. The USA was the leading contributor, accounting for 29% of the global total in 2023.

Leading Markets and the Information Technology Sector Trends

The IT sector is buoyed by high demand for cutting-edge technologies, favorable government initiatives, substantial enterprise IT budgets, and widespread digitalization across industries. While the USA remains the largest market, global internet penetration and high technology adoption continue to support overall growth.

Stability of Information Technology Sector Forecasts

The forecast has been slightly revised downward by 0.4% from February 2024, reflecting recent economic challenges. Companies have scaled back IT spending due to budget constraints, inflation-driven technology costs, and slower demand in the post-pandemic period. AI is driving significant capital investment among major tech firms as they develop advanced technologies. However, the full impact of AI on IT market dynamics is still being assessed, with ongoing evaluations of its effects on revenue and growth.

Global Market Model Provides Insights On:

.Number of internet users

.Number of households with computers

.Number of smartphone users

.Number of households with broadband access

.Number of enterprises

.Number of employees in the sector

Get comprehensive insights into the global information technology industry growth and trends with Global Market Model:

