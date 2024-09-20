CCT Sciences, A Global Leader In Cannabinoid Sciences, Announces Launch Of Patent Enforcement Across The United States

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CCT Sciences, LLC., a global leader in cannabinoid sciences, announces the beginning of patent enforcement across the United States. CCT Sciences (CCT) has been awarded several patents on the of Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC from industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD). In addition to the manufacturing claims, CCT has also been awarded coverage on the most popular consumer product delivery systems, including but not limited to, gummies, beverages, and vapes.



CCT received notification today from its general counsel at Weber Crabb and Wein in St. Petersburg, Florida that its initial set of notices have been sent out to infringing parties across the State of Florida. This marks the beginning of enforcement for the largest and most enforceable patent portfolio ever compiled in the hemp and cannabis industry. Through bio-markers in the end product, CCT can confidently say that more than 90% of Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC products in the hemp market are currently infringing. With hemp revenues grossing over $30 Billion in 2023, there is a significant effort that will be undertaken to gain control of the infringing products.



“The block of notices sent out today marks the launch of a nationwide effort to not only enforce our intellectual property, but also to weed out many of the bad actors that have been distributing unsafe products,” said Jeffry Knight, CEO of CCT Sciences.“We are very proud of the efforts to help use our intellectual property to provide the foundation for the maturation of the hemp industry. Consumers nationwide will benefit from the safety and consistency of these patented products”.



About CCT Sciences



CCT Sciences, LLC is a global leader in the cannabinoid sciences. With several granted patents covering the most popular methods of manufacturing of the top cannabinoids by volume, CCT is in a unique position for patent enforcement. The company is committed to utilizing its patents to not only drive revenue for the company but also to clean up a fragmented and under-developed industry that is full of mislabeled products, inconsistent dosing, and unsafe contaminants. CCT has partnerships with many of the largest retail brands, distributors, and manufacturers across the country which will serve as the backbone of the industry moving forward. Learn more at .

