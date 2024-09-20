PRADA SPRING/SUMMER 2025 WOMENSWEAR SHOW
Date
9/20/2024 1:00:54 PM
Beauty looks created by Lynsey Alexander, Global Creative Makeup Artist of Prada Beauty
MILAN, Sept. 20, 2024
Prada Spring/Summer 2025 Womenswear
fashion show was held on September 19, 2024 inside the Deposito at Fondazione Prada, Milan.
PRADA SPRING/SUMMER 2025 WOMENSWEAR SHOW
**FACE**
Alexander
starts by preparing the skin with Prada Skincare, employing
Prada Augmented Skin
The
Essence as the first step. This transformative 2-in-1 toner and micro-peel essence optimizes and renews skin texture while gently exfoliating to prepare skin for the steps that follow. Next, Alexander applies Prada Augmented Skin
The
Serum, a cream to water serum to even and refine the skin tone. She then applies Prada Augmented Skin The Cream, ensuring its complete absorption before application of the new Prada Refine Blurring Extending Primer. The face primer instantly blurs pores and minimizes the appearance of fine lines. As a final step, Alexander applies the new Prada Reset Rebalancing Setting Powder to harmonize the complexion routine.
**LIPS AND EYES**
For several looks, Alexander adapts the use of Prada Dimensions Eyeshadow to frame the eyes and emphasize the natural arc of brows for a delicate yet intriguing look.
To prepare the lips,
Alexander
applies
Prada Balm in Universal U000 as lip primer to moisturize and enhance the
natural look of the lips. For select looks, she uses the new Prada Balm in Astral Pink for a unique, glowy finish. Alexander then utilizes the Prada Monochrome range to curate a variety of unique beauty looks. She applies the Prada Monochrome Nude Lipsticks for a hydrating, soft-matte finish that flatters all skin tones. The result is a uniform, diffused lip that perfectly complements a modern nude face. A particularly bold look stands out, pairing a striking eye look, using Prada Dimensions Eyeshadow in Profusion 02, with a daring lip, using Prada Monochrome Hyper Matte in Ultraviolet P57 and Prada Balm in Astral Pink as a final touch for a shiny effect.
Product List:
Face:
Prada Augmented Skin The Essence
Prada Augmented Skin The Serum
Prada Augmented Skin The Cream
Prada Refine Blurring Extending Makeup Primer
Prada Reset Rebalancing Setting Powder
Lips and Eyes:
Prada Balm U000, U001
Prada Monochrome Lipstick B11, B13, B15, P57, P58, P59, B106, B107, B108, P158, P159
Prada Dimensions Eyeshadow in Shades 01, 02
Photographer Credit: Marco Lessi
Photo -
Logo -
