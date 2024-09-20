Harvia Plc: Managers' Transactions - David Ahonen

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HARVIA PLC stock exchange RELEASE 20 SEPTEMBER 2024 AT 7.30 P.M. EEST
Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: David Ahonen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 78145/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-19
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 51 Unit price: 42.75 EUR
(2): Volume: 33 Unit price: 41.55 EUR
(3): Volume: 30 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(4): Volume: 29 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 143 Volume weighted average price: 41.89545 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-19
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 16 Unit price: 42.02 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 16 Volume weighted average price: 42.02 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-19
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 27 Unit price: 42.75 EUR
(2): Volume: 5 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 32 Volume weighted average price: 42.53125 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-19
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 17 Unit price: 42.7 EUR
(2): Volume: 18 Unit price: 42.7 EUR
(3): Volume: 17 Unit price: 42.6 EUR
(4): Volume: 34 Unit price: 42.6 EUR
(5): Volume: 33 Unit price: 42.7 EUR
(6): Volume: 18 Unit price: 42.65 EUR
(7): Volume: 36 Unit price: 42.5 EUR
(8): Volume: 23 Unit price: 42.3 EUR
(9): Volume: 86 Unit price: 42.3 EUR
(10): Volume: 51 Unit price: 42.25 EUR
(11): Volume: 40 Unit price: 42.25 EUR
(12): Volume: 18 Unit price: 42.1 EUR
(13): Volume: 23 Unit price: 42.05 EUR
(14): Volume: 65 Unit price: 42.05 EUR
(15): Volume: 3 Unit price: 41.9 EUR
(16): Volume: 47 Unit price: 41.95 EUR
(17): Volume: 2 Unit price: 41.95 EUR
(18): Volume: 19 Unit price: 41.85 EUR
(19): Volume: 50 Unit price: 41.9 EUR
(20): Volume: 67 Unit price: 42 EUR
(21): Volume: 69 Unit price: 41.9 EUR
(22): Volume: 29 Unit price: 41.8 EUR
(23): Volume: 40 Unit price: 41.8 EUR
(24): Volume: 69 Unit price: 41.8 EUR
(25): Volume: 35 Unit price: 41.8 EUR
(26): Volume: 34 Unit price: 41.5 EUR
(27): Volume: 16 Unit price: 41.55 EUR
(28): Volume: 16 Unit price: 41.5 EUR
(29): Volume: 32 Unit price: 41.5 EUR
(30): Volume: 140 Unit price: 41.55 EUR
(31): Volume: 24 Unit price: 41.55 EUR
(32): Volume: 13 Unit price: 41.7 EUR
Aggregated transactions (32):
Volume: 1184 Volume weighted average price: 41.99286 EUR
Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
...
Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.
Harvia's revenue totaled EUR 150.5 million in 2023. Harvia Group employs approximately 600 professionals in Finland, Germany, United States, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.
Read more:
