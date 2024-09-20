Zinc Chemicals Global Market 2024 To Reach $13.07 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The zinc chemicals market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.88 billion in 2023 to $10.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to galvanization in construction, automotive industry demand, battery manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and health products, increased applications intextile industry.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Zinc Chemicals Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The zinc chemicals market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $13.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in renewable energy, water treatment applications, expansion of agriculture practices, demand for anticorrosive coatings, growing awareness of zinc benefits, increasing demand in end-use industries.

Growth Driver Of The Zinc Chemicals Market

The rapid growth of the automotive industry is expected to drive the zinc chemicals market. The automotive sector includes businesses involved in the manufacture, distribution, retail, and upkeep of automobiles. Zinc is the most crucial component in the production of automotive parts such as door lock housing, pawls, retractor gears, and pulleys for seat belt systems as well as camshaft and sensor components. It is possible to achieve strength, ductility, and malleability with this metal and its alloys which is not feasible with other materials.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Zinc Chemicals Market Trends?

Key players in the zinc chemicals market include U.S. Zinc Corp., Akrochem Corporation, American Chemet Corporation, Hindustan Zinc Ltd., L. Brügge­mann GmbH & Co. KG, Old Bridge Chemicals Inc., Pan-Continental Chemical Co. Ltd., Purity Zinc Metals LLC, Rubamin Private Limited, Seyang Zinc Technology Co. Ltd., TIB Chemicals AG, Transpek-Silox Pvt. Ltd., Unique Specialty Chemicals, Votorantim SA, Weifang Longda Zinc Industry Co. Ltd.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Zinc Chemicals Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the zinc chemicals market are adopting a strategic partnership approach, aiming to use unique manufacturing technologies for zinc oxide. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Zinc Chemicals Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Zinc Oxide, Zinc Sulfate, Zinc Carbonate, Zinc Chloride, Other Types

2) By Application: Rubber Compounding, Agriculture, Glass and Ceramics, Paints and Coatings, Chemicals, Food and Pharmaceuticals, Textiles, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Zinc Chemicals Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the zinc chemicals market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the zinc chemicals market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the zinc chemicals market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Zinc Chemicals Market Definition

Zinc (Zn), chemical element, a low-melting metal of group 12 (IIb, or zinc group) of the periodic table, that is essential to life and is one of the most widely used metals for galvanizing iron. Zinc is of considerable commercial importance.

Zinc Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global zinc chemicals market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Zinc Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on zinc chemicals market size, zinc chemicals market drivers and trends, zinc chemicals market major players, zinc chemicals competitors' revenues, zinc chemicals market positioning, and zinc chemicals market growth across geographies. The zinc chemicals market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

