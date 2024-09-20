Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The wireless in-flight entertainment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.85 billion in 2023 to $2.15 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to shift towards streaming services, consumer demand for connectivity, initial regulatory changes, rise in mobile device usage, evolving passenger expectations, competition among airlines.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The wireless in-flight entertainment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to demand for enhanced security, iot integration, partnerships with content providers, personalized content delivery, integration of virtual reality (vr) and augmented reality (ar), rise in on-demand services.

Growth Driver of The Wireless In-Flight Entertainment Market

Growth in the number of passengers is expected to boost the growth of the wireless in-flight entertainment market going forward. Air passengers include domestic and international aircraft passengers of air carriers registered in the country traveling in it from one destination to another. Wireless in-flight entertainment systems enable hassle-free internet access, browsing, video streaming, and other activities on passenger devices while flying.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Wireless In-Flight Entertainment Market Growth?

Key players in the wireless in-flight entertainment market include Covia Holdings Corporation, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Rockwell Collins Inc., SITA AG, Zodiac Aerospace, Astronics Corporation, Burrana Pty Ltd., Collins Aerospace, FDS Avionics Corp., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Gogo LLC, Honeywell International Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Wireless In-Flight Entertainment Market Share Analysis?

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the wireless in-flight entertainment market. Major companies operating in the wireless in-flight entertainment market are developing innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the market.

How Is The Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment Market Segmented?

1) By Aircraft Type: Narrow-Body, Wide-Body, Regional Jet

2) By Fitment Type: Retrofit, Line Fit

3) By Hardware: Antennas, Wireless Access Points, Modems, Other Hardware

4) By Technology: ATG, Ku-Band, L-Band, Ka-Band

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Wireless In-Flight Entertainment Market

North America was the largest region in the wireless in-flight entertainment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the wireless in-flight entertainment market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the wireless in-flight entertainment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment Market Definition

Wireless in-flight entertainment refers to a system for wireless content distribution to passengers' devices. It benefits the customers by providing information on the travel path, onboard menu and operational recommendations, and other relevant inputs.

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global wireless in-flight entertainment market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Wireless In-Flight Entertainment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on wireless in-flight entertainment market size, wireless in-flight entertainment market drivers and trends, wireless in-flight entertainment market major players, wireless in-flight entertainment competitors' revenues, wireless in-flight entertainment market positioning, and wireless in-flight entertainment market growth across geographies. The wireless in-flight entertainment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

