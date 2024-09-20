MACKLEMORE, SEVEN LIONS, ALISON WONDERLAND, RUSSELL DICKERSON AND NEON TREES TO HEADLINE INAUGURAL NEON CITY FESTIVAL, NOVEMBER 22-24

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Free, First-of-Its-Kind Music, Art & Event to Take Over Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The inaugural Neon City Festival (NCF)

is set to electrify downtown Las Vegas November 22-24, 2024, with an all-star lineup including Macklemore, Seven Lions, Alison Wonderland , Russell Dickerson and Neon Trees . The first-of-its-kind music, art and culinary event is free to all ages and will feature local food and beverage vendors, art shows, fireworks and additional musical talent spanning a variety of genres.

For artist & reveal event assets, click here

The "festival without fences" will transform downtown Las Vegas into a sprawling open-air playground, extending from the Fremont East District to Fremont Street Experience and the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, to the Arts District all the way down to Las Vegas Blvd. and The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower.

In addition to the musical acts, Neon City Festival will also feature:



Food and drink specials from local Las Vegas restaurants and bars

Captivating moments such as laser art shows, strolling entertainment and a special 3D-motion graphic show on "Viva Vision," the world's largest LED canopy screen Citywide entertainment featuring block parties, pop-up performances, street festivals and surprises from beloved downtown attractions

Created by downtown Las Vegas casino owner Stevens – with support from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) – and overseen by appointed Neon City Festival CEO Victor, the event was conceived to show appreciation for Las Vegas locals and visitors alike.

Neon City Festival's founders include Stevens (Circa Resort & Casino, Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, the D Las Vegas and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center), LVCVA, Steve Thompson (Boyd Gaming Corporation: Fremont Hotel & Casino, California Hotel Casino, Main Street Station), Terry Caudill (Binion's Gambling Hall and 4 Queens Hotel & Casino), Chris Latil (Golden Nugget Las Vegas Hotel & Casino), Jonathan Jossel (Plaza Hotel & Casino), Blake Sartini Jr. (The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower), Andrew Simon (Fremont Street Experience), Joe Woody (El Cortez Hotel & Casino) and Eric Buksa (Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino).

Additional Neon City Festival acts and happenings will be shared in the coming weeks. For more information, click here .

SOURCE Neon City Festival

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED