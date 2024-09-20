Date
Portfolio Update
The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") as at 20 September 2024 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 July 2024):
| Portfolio Company
| Sector
| book cost (£'000)
| Movement in valuation (£'000)
| Fair Value
(£'000)
| Breedon Group plc
| Construction & Building
| 859
| 5,316
| 6,175
| Hasgrove plc1
| Unquoted Investment
| 88
| 5,666
| 5,754
| Judges Scientific plc
| Electronic & Electrical
| 256
| 3,737
| 3,993
| Learning Technologies Group plc
| Support Services
| 1,051
| 2,288
| 3,339
| Popsa Holdings Ltd1
| Unquoted Investment
| 1,590
| 1,596
| 3,186
| Craneware plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 183
| 2,964
| 3,147
| Mattioli Woods plc
| Specialty & Other Finance
| 529
| 2,599
| 3,128
| Brooks Macdonald Group plc
| Specialty & Other Finance
| 746
| 2,287
| 3,033
| IDOX plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 353
| 2,622
| 2,975
| GB Group plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 505
| 2,360
| 2,865
| Netcall plc
| Telecommunication Services
| 308
| 2,445
| 2,753
| Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc
| Engineering & Machinery
| 2,156
| 49
| 2,205
| PCI-Pal plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 1,294
| 909
| 2,203
| Equipmake Holdings plc
| Electronic & Electrical
| 2,121
| 41
| 2,162
| Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 450
| 1,676
| 2,126
| Vertu Motors plc
| General Retailers
| 1,265
| 639
| 1,904
| Next Fifteen Communications Group plc
| Media & Entertainment
| 453
| 1,402
| 1,855
| Maxcyte Inc
| Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
| 1,035
| 694
| 1,729
| Diaceutics plc
| Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
| 930
| 648
| 1,578
| Animalcare Group plc
| Food Producers & Processors
| 306
| 1,224
| 1,530
| SDI Group plc
| Electronic & Electrical
| 179.00
| 1,249
| 1,428
| Pulsar Group plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 678
| 515
| 1,193
| EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
| Health
| 767
| 413
| 1,180
| Abingdon Health plc
| Medical Equipment and Services
| 1,615
| (467)
| 1,148
| GENinCode plc
| Medical Equipment and Services
| 2,001
| (876)
| 1,125
| Gamma Communications plc
| Telecommunication Services
| 274
| 789
| 1,063
| Itaconix plc
| Industrial
| 1,588
| (529)
| 1,059
| Eden Research plc
| Industrial
| 1,620
| (573)
| 1,047
| Sosandar plc
| General Retailers
| 1,853
| (806)
| 1,047
| Verici Dx plc
| Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
| 1,551
| (587)
| 964
| Nexteq plc
| Technology Hardware
| 507
| 429
| 936
| Strip Tinning Holdings plc Loan Notes
| Electronic & Electrical
| 900
| -
| 900
| Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc
| Health
| 1,075
| (216)
| 859
| Haydale Graphene Industries plc
| Chemicals
| 1,857
| (1,025)
| 832
| Gear4music Holdings plc
| General Retailers
| 529
| 148
| 677
| TPXimpact Holdings plc
| Support Services
| 979
| (317)
| 662
| Oberon Investments Group plc
| Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
| 864
| (220)
| 644
| Cranswick plc
| Food Producers & Processors
| 606
| 37
| 643
| Ricardo
| Construction & Building
| 602
| 33
| 635
| Wise
| Industrial
| 606
| 7
| 613
| Feedback plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 1,500
| (896)
| 604
| GSK plc
| Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
| 603
| (32)
| 571
| Ilika
| Electronic & Electrical
| 1,058
| (509)
| 549
| DP Poland plc
| Leisure & Hotels
| 1,016
| (519)
| 497
| Restore plc
| Support Services
| 256
| 233
| 489
| Gooch & Housego plc
| Electronic & Electrical
| 422
| 60
| 482
| RWS Holdings plc
| Support Services
| 143
| 316
| 459
| MyCelx Technologies Corporation
| Oil Services
| 1,470
| (1,014)
| 456
| Bytes Technology Group plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 489
| (42)
| 447
| Mears Group plc
| Support Services
| 139
| 304
| 443
| Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc
| Health
| 284
| 148
| 432
| Velocity Composites plc
| Engineering & Machinery
| 799
| (404)
| 395
| Creo Medical Group plc
| Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
| 1,471
| (1,118)
| 353
| Northcoders Group plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 380
| (63)
| 317
| Alusid Limited1
| Unquoted Investment
| 300
| -
| 300
| Crimson Tide plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 567
| (283)
| 284
| JTC plc
| Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
| 248
| 36
| 284
| Ixico plc
| Health
| 1,046
| (794)
| 252
| Rosslyn Data Technologies plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 969
| (759)
| 210
| Tan Delta Systems plc
| Electronic & Electrical
| 453
| (252)
| 201
| Libertine holdings plc
| Industrial Engineering
| 3,000
| (2,805)
| 195
| Gelion plc
| Electronic & Electrical
| 1,140
| (951)
| 189
| Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (convertible loan)
| Software & Computer Services
| 180
| -
| 180
| ENGAGE XR Holdings
| Software & Computer Services
| 1,879
| (1,709)
| 170
| KRM22 plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 681
| (511)
| 170
| LungLife AI Inc
| Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
| 2,079
| (1,925)
| 154
| Staffline Group plc
| Industrial Support Services
| 334
| (192)
| 142
| Strip Tinning Holdings plc
| Electronic & Electrical
| 506
| (397)
| 109
| XP Factory plc
| Leisure & Hotels
| 988
| (882)
| 106
| TheraCryf plc
| Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and Marijuana Producers
| 1,050
| (952)
| 98
| Enteq technologies plc
| Oil Services
| 1,032
| (960)
| 72
| 1Spatial plc
| Support Services
| 300
| (235)
| 65
| DXS International plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 300
| (255)
| 45
| Fusion Antibodies plc
| Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
| 745
| (717)
| 28
| Tasty plc
| Leisure & Hotels
| 516
| (498)
| 18
| Genedrive Plc
| Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
| 217
| (206)
| 11
| Trackwise Designs plc
| Electronic & Electrical
| 1,934
| (1,934)
| -
| Cloudified Holdings Limited
| Software & Computer Services
| 900
| (900)
| -
| Airnow plc1
| Unquoted Investment
| 1,257
| (1,257)
| -
| Microsaic Systems plc
| Engineering & Machinery
| 1,384
| (1,384)
| -
| Rated People Ltd1
| Unquoted Investment
| 354
| (354)
| -
| ReNeuron Group plc
| Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
| 1,485
| (1,485)
| -
| Sorted Group Holdings Plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 763
| (763)
| -
| The British Honey Company plc
| General Retailers
| 1,321
| (1,321)
| -
| The Food Marketplace Ltd1
| Retailers
| 300
| (300)
| -
| Eluceda Limited1
| Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
| 300
| (300)
| -
Since 31 July 2024 Octopus AIM VCT plc has made £1.2 million investments and £0.1 million disposals.
Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:
– are not quoted on regulated markets;
– represent equity investments except in the case of Osirium which include investment through loan stock; and
– are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:
Cloudified Holdings Limited - British Virgin Islands
ENGAGE XR Holdings plc - Republic of Ireland
JTC plc - Jersey
LungLife AI Inc – USA
MyCelx Technologies Corporation - USA
Breedon Group plc - Jersey
MaxCyte Inc – USA
1 Denotes unlisted company
Current Asset Investments (unaudited)
| Portfolio Company
| Book cost (£'000)
| Fair Value (£'000)
| FP Octopus Microcap Growth Fund
| 7,518
| 9,233
| FP Octopus Multi Cap Income Fund
| 4,051
| 5,027
| FP Octopus Future Generations Fund
| 1,878
| 1,907
| JPMorgan Sterling Liquidity Fund
| 9,000
| 9,000
| BlackRock ICS Sterling Liquidity Fund
| 9,046
| 9,046
| HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund
| 9,040
| 9,040
Since 31 July 2024 there has been no investments or disposals from the current asset investments.
The capitalisation of Octopus AIM VCT plc as at 31 July 2024 was as follows:
| Shareholders' Equity
|
| £'000s
| Called up Equity Share Capital
| 2,018
| Legal reserves
| 18,065
| Other reserves
| 96,300
| Total
| 116,383
There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 July 2024.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619
