Portfolio Update The portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") as at 20 September 2024 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 July 2024):

Portfolio Company Sector cost (£'000) Movement in valuation (£'000) Fair Value

(£'000) Breedon Group plc Construction & Building 859 5,316 6,175 Hasgrove plc1 Unquoted Investment 88 5,666 5,754 Judges Scientific plc Electronic & Electrical 256 3,737 3,993 Learning Technologies Group plc Support Services 1,051 2,288 3,339 Popsa Holdings Ltd1 Unquoted Investment 1,590 1,596 3,186 Craneware plc Software & Computer Services 183 2,964 3,147 Mattioli Woods plc Specialty & Other Finance 529 2,599 3,128 Brooks Macdonald Group plc Specialty & Other Finance 746 2,287 3,033 IDOX plc Software & Computer Services 353 2,622 2,975 GB Group plc Software & Computer Services 505 2,360 2,865 Netcall plc Telecommunication Services 308 2,445 2,753 Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc Engineering & Machinery 2,156 49 2,205 PCI-Pal plc Software & Computer Services 1,294 909 2,203 Equipmake Holdings plc Electronic & Electrical 2,121 41 2,162 Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc Software & Computer Services 450 1,676 2,126 Vertu Motors plc General Retailers 1,265 639 1,904 Next Fifteen Communications Group plc Media & Entertainment 453 1,402 1,855 Maxcyte Inc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 1,035 694 1,729 Diaceutics plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 930 648 1,578 Animalcare Group plc Food Producers & Processors 306 1,224 1,530 SDI Group plc Electronic & Electrical 179.00 1,249 1,428 Pulsar Group plc Software & Computer Services 678 515 1,193 EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Health 767 413 1,180 Abingdon Health plc Medical Equipment and Services 1,615 (467) 1,148 GENinCode plc Medical Equipment and Services 2,001 (876) 1,125 Gamma Communications plc Telecommunication Services 274 789 1,063 Itaconix plc Industrial 1,588 (529) 1,059 Eden Research plc Industrial 1,620 (573) 1,047 Sosandar plc General Retailers 1,853 (806) 1,047 Verici Dx plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 1,551 (587) 964 Nexteq plc Technology Hardware 507 429 936 Strip Tinning Holdings plc Loan Notes Electronic & Electrical 900 - 900 Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc Health 1,075 (216) 859 Haydale Graphene Industries plc Chemicals 1,857 (1,025) 832 Gear4music Holdings plc General Retailers 529 148 677 TPXimpact Holdings plc Support Services 979 (317) 662 Oberon Investments Group plc Investment Banking & Brokerage Services 864 (220) 644 Cranswick plc Food Producers & Processors 606 37 643 Ricardo Construction & Building 602 33 635 Wise Industrial 606 7 613 Feedback plc Software & Computer Services 1,500 (896) 604 GSK plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 603 (32) 571 Ilika Electronic & Electrical 1,058 (509) 549 DP Poland plc Leisure & Hotels 1,016 (519) 497 Restore plc Support Services 256 233 489 Gooch & Housego plc Electronic & Electrical 422 60 482 RWS Holdings plc Support Services 143 316 459 MyCelx Technologies Corporation Oil Services 1,470 (1,014) 456 Bytes Technology Group plc Software & Computer Services 489 (42) 447 Mears Group plc Support Services 139 304 443 Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Health 284 148 432 Velocity Composites plc Engineering & Machinery 799 (404) 395 Creo Medical Group plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 1,471 (1,118) 353 Northcoders Group plc Software & Computer Services 380 (63) 317 Alusid Limited1 Unquoted Investment 300 - 300 Crimson Tide plc Software & Computer Services 567 (283) 284 JTC plc Investment Banking & Brokerage Services 248 36 284 Ixico plc Health 1,046 (794) 252 Rosslyn Data Technologies plc Software & Computer Services 969 (759) 210 Tan Delta Systems plc Electronic & Electrical 453 (252) 201 Libertine holdings plc Industrial Engineering 3,000 (2,805) 195 Gelion plc Electronic & Electrical 1,140 (951) 189 Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (convertible loan) Software & Computer Services 180 - 180 ENGAGE XR Holdings Software & Computer Services 1,879 (1,709) 170 KRM22 plc Software & Computer Services 681 (511) 170 LungLife AI Inc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 2,079 (1,925) 154 Staffline Group plc Industrial Support Services 334 (192) 142 Strip Tinning Holdings plc Electronic & Electrical 506 (397) 109 XP Factory plc Leisure & Hotels 988 (882) 106 TheraCryf plc Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and Marijuana Producers 1,050 (952) 98 Enteq technologies plc Oil Services 1,032 (960) 72 1Spatial plc Support Services 300 (235) 65 DXS International plc Software & Computer Services 300 (255) 45 Fusion Antibodies plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 745 (717) 28 Tasty plc Leisure & Hotels 516 (498) 18 Genedrive Plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 217 (206) 11 Trackwise Designs plc Electronic & Electrical 1,934 (1,934) - Cloudified Holdings Limited Software & Computer Services 900 (900) - Airnow plc1 Unquoted Investment 1,257 (1,257) - Microsaic Systems plc Engineering & Machinery 1,384 (1,384) - Rated People Ltd1 Unquoted Investment 354 (354) - ReNeuron Group plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 1,485 (1,485) - Sorted Group Holdings Plc Software & Computer Services 763 (763) - The British Honey Company plc General Retailers 1,321 (1,321) - The Food Marketplace Ltd1 Retailers 300 (300) - Eluceda Limited1 Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 300 (300) -

Since 31 July 2024 Octopus AIM VCT plc has made £1.2 million investments and £0.1 million disposals.

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:

– are not quoted on regulated markets;

– represent equity investments except in the case of Osirium which include investment through loan stock; and

– are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:

Cloudified Holdings Limited - British Virgin Islands

ENGAGE XR Holdings plc - Republic of Ireland

JTC plc - Jersey

LungLife AI Inc – USA

MyCelx Technologies Corporation - USA

Breedon Group plc - Jersey

MaxCyte Inc – USA

1 Denotes unlisted company

Current Asset Investments (unaudited)

Portfolio Company Book cost (£'000) Fair Value (£'000) FP Octopus Microcap Growth Fund 7,518 9,233 FP Octopus Multi Cap Income Fund 4,051 5,027 FP Octopus Future Generations Fund 1,878 1,907 JPMorgan Sterling Liquidity Fund 9,000 9,000 BlackRock ICS Sterling Liquidity Fund 9,046 9,046 HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund 9,040 9,040

Since 31 July 2024 there has been no investments or disposals from the current asset investments.

The capitalisation of Octopus AIM VCT plc as at 31 July 2024 was as follows:

Shareholders' Equity £'000s Called up Equity Share Capital 2,018 Legal reserves 18,065 Other reserves 96,300 Total 116,383

There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 July 2024.

