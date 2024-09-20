عربي


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT plc
Portfolio Update

The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") as at 20 September 2024 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 July 2024):

Portfolio Company Sector book cost (£'000) Movement in valuation (£'000) Fair Value
(£'000)
Breedon Group plc Construction & Building 859 5,316 6,175
Hasgrove plc1 Unquoted Investment 88 5,666 5,754
Judges Scientific plc Electronic & Electrical 256 3,737 3,993
Learning Technologies Group plc Support Services 1,051 2,288 3,339
Popsa Holdings Ltd1 Unquoted Investment 1,590 1,596 3,186
Craneware plc Software & Computer Services 183 2,964 3,147
Mattioli Woods plc Specialty & Other Finance 529 2,599 3,128
Brooks Macdonald Group plc Specialty & Other Finance 746 2,287 3,033
IDOX plc Software & Computer Services 353 2,622 2,975
GB Group plc Software & Computer Services 505 2,360 2,865
Netcall plc Telecommunication Services 308 2,445 2,753
Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc Engineering & Machinery 2,156 49 2,205
PCI-Pal plc Software & Computer Services 1,294 909 2,203
Equipmake Holdings plc Electronic & Electrical 2,121 41 2,162
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc Software & Computer Services 450 1,676 2,126
Vertu Motors plc General Retailers 1,265 639 1,904
Next Fifteen Communications Group plc Media & Entertainment 453 1,402 1,855
Maxcyte Inc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 1,035 694 1,729
Diaceutics plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 930 648 1,578
Animalcare Group plc Food Producers & Processors 306 1,224 1,530
SDI Group plc Electronic & Electrical 179.00 1,249 1,428
Pulsar Group plc Software & Computer Services 678 515 1,193
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Health 767 413 1,180
Abingdon Health plc Medical Equipment and Services 1,615 (467) 1,148
GENinCode plc Medical Equipment and Services 2,001 (876) 1,125
Gamma Communications plc Telecommunication Services 274 789 1,063
Itaconix plc Industrial 1,588 (529) 1,059
Eden Research plc Industrial 1,620 (573) 1,047
Sosandar plc General Retailers 1,853 (806) 1,047
Verici Dx plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 1,551 (587) 964
Nexteq plc Technology Hardware 507 429 936
Strip Tinning Holdings plc Loan Notes Electronic & Electrical 900 - 900
Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc Health 1,075 (216) 859
Haydale Graphene Industries plc Chemicals 1,857 (1,025) 832
Gear4music Holdings plc General Retailers 529 148 677
TPXimpact Holdings plc Support Services 979 (317) 662
Oberon Investments Group plc Investment Banking & Brokerage Services 864 (220) 644
Cranswick plc Food Producers & Processors 606 37 643
Ricardo Construction & Building 602 33 635
Wise Industrial 606 7 613
Feedback plc Software & Computer Services 1,500 (896) 604
GSK plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 603 (32) 571
Ilika Electronic & Electrical 1,058 (509) 549
DP Poland plc Leisure & Hotels 1,016 (519) 497
Restore plc Support Services 256 233 489
Gooch & Housego plc Electronic & Electrical 422 60 482
RWS Holdings plc Support Services 143 316 459
MyCelx Technologies Corporation Oil Services 1,470 (1,014) 456
Bytes Technology Group plc Software & Computer Services 489 (42) 447
Mears Group plc Support Services 139 304 443
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Health 284 148 432
Velocity Composites plc Engineering & Machinery 799 (404) 395
Creo Medical Group plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 1,471 (1,118) 353
Northcoders Group plc Software & Computer Services 380 (63) 317
Alusid Limited1 Unquoted Investment 300 - 300
Crimson Tide plc Software & Computer Services 567 (283) 284
JTC plc Investment Banking & Brokerage Services 248 36 284
Ixico plc Health 1,046 (794) 252
Rosslyn Data Technologies plc Software & Computer Services 969 (759) 210
Tan Delta Systems plc Electronic & Electrical 453 (252) 201
Libertine holdings plc Industrial Engineering 3,000 (2,805) 195
Gelion plc Electronic & Electrical 1,140 (951) 189
Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (convertible loan) Software & Computer Services 180 - 180
ENGAGE XR Holdings Software & Computer Services 1,879 (1,709) 170
KRM22 plc Software & Computer Services 681 (511) 170
LungLife AI Inc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 2,079 (1,925) 154
Staffline Group plc Industrial Support Services 334 (192) 142
Strip Tinning Holdings plc Electronic & Electrical 506 (397) 109
XP Factory plc Leisure & Hotels 988 (882) 106
TheraCryf plc Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and Marijuana Producers 1,050 (952) 98
Enteq technologies plc Oil Services 1,032 (960) 72
1Spatial plc Support Services 300 (235) 65
DXS International plc Software & Computer Services 300 (255) 45
Fusion Antibodies plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 745 (717) 28
Tasty plc Leisure & Hotels 516 (498) 18
Genedrive Plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 217 (206) 11
Trackwise Designs plc Electronic & Electrical 1,934 (1,934) -
Cloudified Holdings Limited Software & Computer Services 900 (900) -
Airnow plc1 Unquoted Investment 1,257 (1,257) -
Microsaic Systems plc Engineering & Machinery 1,384 (1,384) -
Rated People Ltd1 Unquoted Investment 354 (354) -
ReNeuron Group plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 1,485 (1,485) -
Sorted Group Holdings Plc Software & Computer Services 763 (763) -
The British Honey Company plc General Retailers 1,321 (1,321) -
The Food Marketplace Ltd1 Retailers 300 (300) -
Eluceda Limited1 Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 300 (300) -

Since 31 July 2024 Octopus AIM VCT plc has made £1.2 million investments and £0.1 million disposals.

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:

– are not quoted on regulated markets;
– represent equity investments except in the case of Osirium which include investment through loan stock; and
– are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:

Cloudified Holdings Limited - British Virgin Islands
ENGAGE XR Holdings plc - Republic of Ireland
JTC plc - Jersey
LungLife AI Inc – USA
MyCelx Technologies Corporation - USA
Breedon Group plc - Jersey
MaxCyte Inc – USA

1 Denotes unlisted company

Current Asset Investments (unaudited)

Portfolio Company Book cost (£'000) Fair Value (£'000)
FP Octopus Microcap Growth Fund 7,518 9,233
FP Octopus Multi Cap Income Fund 4,051 5,027
FP Octopus Future Generations Fund 1,878 1,907
JPMorgan Sterling Liquidity Fund 9,000 9,000
BlackRock ICS Sterling Liquidity Fund 9,046 9,046
HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund 9,040 9,040

Since 31 July 2024 there has been no investments or disposals from the current asset investments.

The capitalisation of Octopus AIM VCT plc as at 31 July 2024 was as follows:

Shareholders' Equity £'000s
Called up Equity Share Capital 2,018
Legal reserves 18,065
Other reserves 96,300
Total 116,383

There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 July 2024.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619


