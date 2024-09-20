عربي


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
Portfolio Update

The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the "Company") as at 20 September 2024 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 July 2024):

Portfolio Company Sector book cost (£'000) Movement in valuation (£'000) Fair Value
(£'000)
Hasgrove plc1 Unquoted Investment 153 5,400 5,553
Breedon Group plc Construction & Building 573 3,547 4,120
Craneware plc Software & Computer Services 479 3,084 3,563
Judges Scientific plc Electronic & Electrical 171 2,491 2,662
Animalcare Group plc Food Producers & Processors 824 1,609 2,433
IDOX plc Software & Computer Services 356 2,020 2,376
Learning Technologies Group plc Support Services 701 1,525 2,226
Popsa Holdings Ltd1 Unquoted Investment 1,060 1,064 2,124
Netcall plc Telecommunication Services 356 1,653 2,009
GB Group plc Software & Computer Services 337 1,573 1,910
Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc Engineering & Machinery 1,437 33 1,470
PCI-Pal plc Software & Computer Services 863 606 1,469
Equipmake Holdings plc Electronic & Electrical 1,414 28 1,442
Brooks Macdonald Group plc Specialty & Other Finance 610 823 1,433
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc Software & Computer Services 302 1,121 1,423
Vertu Motors plc General Retailers 777 560 1,337
Next Fifteen Communications Group plc Media & Entertainment 302 935 1,237
Maxcyte Inc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 690 463 1,153
Diaceutics plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 620 432 1,052
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Health 737 250 987
Scientific Digital Imaging plc Technology Hardware 119 833 952
Pulsar Group plc Software & Computer Services 501 348 849
Abingdon Health plc Medical Equipment and Services 1,077 (311) 766
GENinCode plc Medical Equipment and Services 1,334 (584) 750
Gamma Communications plc Telecommunication Services 183 526 709
Itaconix plc Industrial 1,059 (353) 706
Eden Research plc Industrial 1,080 (382) 698
Sosandar plc General Retailers 1,235 (551) 684
Verici Dx plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 1,044 (397) 647
Nexteq plc Technology Hardware 338 286 624
Strip Tinning Holdings plc Loan Notes Electronic & Electrical 600 - 600
Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc Health 717 (145) 572
Haydale Graphene Industries plc Chemicals 1,238 (683) 555
Gear4music Holdings plc General Retailers 353 98 451
TPXimpact Holdings plc Support Services 653 (212) 441
Oberon Investments Group plc Investment Banking & Brokerage Services 576 (147) 429
Cranswick plc Food Producers & Processors 404 24 428
Ricardo Construction & Building 402 21 423
WISE Industrial 404 4 408
Feedback plc Software & Computer Services 1,000 (597) 403
GSK plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 402 (21) 381
Mattioli Woods plc Specialty & Other Finance 101 278 379
llika plc Energy 706 (340) 366
DP Poland plc Leisure & Hotels 678 (347) 331
Restore plc Support Services 171 155 326
Gooch & Housego plc Electronic & Electrical 281 41 322
RWS Holdings plc Support Services 99 219 318
MyCelx Technologies Corporation Oil Services 980 (676) 304
Bytes Technology Group plc Software & Computer Services 326 (28) 298
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Health 190 98 288
Velocity Composites plc Engineering & Machinery 533 (270) 263
Creo Medical Group plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 981 (746) 235
Northcoders Group plc Software & Computer Services 253 (42) 211
Alusid Limited1 Unquoted Investment 200 - 200
Crimson Tide plc Software & Computer Services 378 (189) 189
JTC plc Investment Banking & Brokerage Services 165 24 189
Ixico plc Health 697 (529) 168
Rosslyn Data Technologies plc Software & Computer Services 646 (506) 140
Tan Delta Systems plc Electronic & Electrical 302 (168) 134
Libertine Holdings plc Industrial Engineering 2,000 (1,870) 130
Gelion plc Electronic & Electrical 760 (634) 126
Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (Loan) Software & Computer Services 120 - 120
KRM22 plc Software & Computer Services 454 (341) 113
ENGAGE XR Holdings Software & Computer Services 1,253 (1,140) 113
LungLife AI Inc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 1,386 (1,284) 102
Strip Tinning Holdings plc Electronic & Electrical 337 (264) 73
XP Factory PLC Leisure & Hotels 659 (588) 71
Mears Group plc Support Services 51 15 66
TheraCryf plc Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and Marijuana Producers 700 (634) 66
Enteq Upstream plc Oil Services 687 (639) 48
1Spatial plc Support Services 200 (157) 43
DXS International plc Software & Computer Services 200 (170) 30
Fusion Antibodies plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 497 (479) 18
Tasty plc Leisure & Hotels 336 (320) 16
Genedrive Plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 145 (138) 7
Microsaic Systems plc Engineering & Machinery 922 (922) -
Sorted Group Holdings Plc Software & Computer Services 509 (509) -
Airnow plc1 Unquoted Investment 838 (838) -
The British Honey Company plc General Retailers 880 (880) -
Cloudified Holdings Limited Software & Computer Services 600 (600) -
Rated People Ltd1 Unquoted Investment 236 (236) -
ReNeuron Group plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 990 (990) -
Trackwise Designs plc Electronic & Electrical 1,289 (1,289) -
The Food Marketplace Ltd1 Retailers 200 (200) -
Eluceda Limited1 Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 200 (200) -

Since 31 July 2024 Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc has made £0.8 million investments and £0.1 million disposals.

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:

– are not quoted on regulated markets;
– represent equity investments except in the case of Osirium which include investment through loan stock; and
– are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:

Cloudified Holdings Limited - British Virgin Islands
ENGAGE XR Holdings plc - Republic of Ireland
JTC plc - Jersey
LungLife AI Inc – USA
MyCelx Technologies Corporation - USA
Breedon Group plc - Jersey
MaxCyte Inc - USA

1 Denotes unlisted company

Current Asset Investments (unaudited)

Portfolio Company Book cost (£'000) Fair Value (£'000)
FP Octopus Microcap Growth Fund 5,012 6,155
FP Octopus Multi Cap Income Fund 2,701 3,352
FP Octopus Future Generations Fund 1,252 1,271
BlackRock ICS Sterling Liquidity Fund 3,847 3,847
JPMorgan Sterling Liquidity Fund 3,813 3,813
HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund 3,842 3,842

Since 31 July 2024 there has been no investments or disposals from the current asset investments.

The capitalisation of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc as at 31 July 2024 was as follows:

Shareholders' Equity £'000s
Called up Equity Share Capital 19
Legal Reserves 13,804
Other reserves 69,916
Total 83,739

There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 July 2024.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17


