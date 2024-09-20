عربي


9/20/2024

Nyrstar NV: Publication of First Half 2024 Accounts

20 September 2024 at 17:30 CET

Nyrstar NV today advises that it has published its unaudited accounts for H1 2024 on the website of Nyrstar NV ( ).

About Nyrstar NV
The Company is incorporated in Belgium and listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar NV website:

For further information contact:

Company Secretary ...

Attachment

  • H1-2024 accounts publication EN

