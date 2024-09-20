Director/PDMR Shareholding

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)

The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of Orlagh Hunt, a PDMR, arising from a Recruitment Award and Awards granted under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) and Performance Share Plan (PSP) on 20 September 2024 at a price of £3.7087 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares over the three Dealing Days prior to the 2 September 2024.

The purpose of the Recruitment Award is to provide Shares equivalent to the value of the original award forfeited, which will be subject to the same vesting timeframes and holding periods as the original award.

The purpose of the DSBP Award is to facilitate the deferral of part of their annual bonus into Shares which cannot be sold for at least one year after grant. DSBP awards will not be subject to performance conditions.

The PSP Award is based on a mixture of internal financial performance targets, risk-based measures, ESG measures and relative total shareholder return. The performance targets will be measured over three financial years with vesting in five equal tranches between three and seven years. Clawback and malus provisions apply to DSBP and PSP Awards.

Orlagh Hunt was appointed Chief People Officer (a newly created role reporting to the Chief Executive Officer) and a member of the Group Executive Committee.