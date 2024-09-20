ME Elecmetal To Host Manufacturing Day And Foundry Open House Events In Tempe, AZ And Duluth, MN On October 5, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ME Elecmetal's Day events will take place on October 5, 2024, at the company's United States foundry locations: Duluth, MN and Tempe, AZ.

- Scott Schudalla, Vice President of Manufacturing for ME ElecmetalTEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of Manufacturing Day, ME Elecmetal will open its doors to employees, customers, suppliers, and the communities it serves. The events aim to educate the public on the importance of the manufacturing industry and encourage next-generation workers to explore careers in manufacturing.ME Elecmetal's Manufacturing Day events will take place on October 5, 2024, at the company's United States foundry locations: Duluth, Minnesota from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Tempe, Arizona from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.Manufacturing Day is an annual national event executed at the local level and supported by thousands of manufacturers. It includes hosting students, teachers, parents, job seekers, and other community members at open houses, plant tours, and presentations designed to highlight modern manufacturing technology and careers.These family-friendly events will feature public tours of ME Elecmetal's facilities and metal casting demonstrations. The goal is to educate the public on the significance of the metal casting industry to both local communities and the U.S. economy. ME Elecmetal also aims to demonstrate to younger workers that metal casting is a rewarding career path."At ME Elecmetal, we believe that Manufacturing Day is an invaluable opportunity to highlight the pivotal role manufacturing plays in our economy and communities. It is a day to showcase the innovation, skills, and dedication that define our industry, and to inspire the next generation of manufacturing professionals,” explained Scott Schudalla, Vice President of Manufacturing for ME Elecmetal.“By participating in Manufacturing Day, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing manufacturing excellence and fostering a culture of continuous improvement and collaboration. This event underscores our belief in the importance of investing in people, technology, and sustainable practices to drive growth and success in the manufacturing sector."U.S. metal casting, which includes foundries and die casters, is a technology-driven industry offering secure, well-paying jobs. It is estimated that 4.6 million U.S. manufacturing jobs will need to be filled in the coming decade. Metal casting will constitute a significant portion of these jobs, as castings are essential across all industry sectors from aerospace to agriculture to automotive and beyond. Participation in Manufacturing Day allows ME Elecmetal to share with local communities and students the crucial role manufacturing plays in the economy.To learn more about ME Elecmetal's Manufacturing Day events, visit .About ME ElecmetalME Elecmetal is a global leader with over a century of experience as a trusted supplier and strategic partner offering comprehensive wear product solutions in mineral processing, aggregates, construction, and recycling industries. Renowned as the preferred supplier for mineral processors seeking to enhance their grinding mill processes, our diverse product range includes grinding media, mill liners, crusher liners, large specialty castings, slag pots, and ground-engaging tools. Our array of services encompasses service centers, engineering and design expertise, Early Alert, and ME FIT System ®. With a workforce exceeding 1,300 employees, we proudly serve customers in over 35 countries worldwide. For more information, visit .

