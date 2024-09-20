Arizona's Birth To Five Helpline: A Crucial Resource Amid National Call For Parental Mental Health Support

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SWHD's Free Service Aligns with Surgeon General's Call to Better Support Parents

- Jake AdamsPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Southwest Human Development , Arizona's largest nonprofit dedicated to early childhood development, will celebrate the fourth annual“Birth to Five Helpline Awareness Week,” September 30 through October 6, 2024.This year's observance comes on the heels of the recent release of U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy's release of the Advisory on the Mental Health and Well-Being of Parents which highlights the urgent need to support parents, caregivers, and families better.The Surgeon General's Advisory shines a light on the stress parents endure and its impact on their mental health -- which can directly affect the well-being of their children. Over the last decade, parents have consistently been more likely to experience high levels of stress compared to other adults, with 33% of parents reporting severe stress in the past month, compared to 20% of other adults.“Parenting comes with a unique set of stressors, from financial concerns to navigating technology and social media,” said Jake Adams, Chief Development Officer at Southwest Human Development.“These are challenges that parents didn't necessarily face a generation ago, but they are deeply felt today. The Birth to Five Helpline is here to ensure that no parent must face these questions and concerns alone.”The Birth to Five Helpline (877-705-KIDS), supported by First Things First and other community partners, is a free resource available to Arizona families. Whether it's a question about feeding, sleep, developmental milestones, or challenging behaviors, parents can call, text, or email a specialist to receive personalized support from early childhood experts.“Parents and caregivers are the backbone of our communities,” said Adams.“At Southwest Human Development, we see firsthand how severe or prolonged stress can impact both the mental health of parents and the well-being of their children. Dr. Murthy's Advisory is a powerful call to action, and we are proud to offer critical support through the Birth to Five Helpline to help alleviate some of that burden.”The Birth to Five Helpline operates Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Parents can call or text (877) 705-KIDS (5437) for immediate support or submit questions online at . The Birth to Five Helpline app is also available on the App Store and Google Play, providing easy access to expert advice.During Birth to Five Helpline Awareness Week, Southwest Human Development will be working closely with local businesses, childcare centers, and community organizations to spread the word about this essential service. Promotional materials in both English and Spanish are available for organizations to distribute by contacting ....For more information or to connect with an early childhood specialist, call or text the Birth to Five Helpline at (877) 705-KIDS (5437) or visit .***PRESS AVAILABILITY***Jake Adams, Southwest Human Development's Chief Development Officer, is available for interviews in-studio or on-location.Early childhood experts from the Birth to Five Helpline are also available to answer common parenting questions for children 5 and under either in-studio or on-location.Southwest Human Development is Arizona's largest nonprofit dedicated to early childhood development. Recognizing a child's earliest experiences and relationships establish the foundation for all future development, Southwest Human Development's more than 40 comprehensive programs focus on young children-ages birth to 5-and their families in the areas of child development, mental health, Easterseals disabilities services, early literacy and Head Start, family support and child welfare, and professional development and training for those who work with young children. Founded in 1981, Southwest Human Development serves 140,000 children and families each year. Learn more at .

