Lennox Declares Quarterly Dividend


9/20/2024 11:31:18 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lennox board of directors (NYSE: LII ) approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share of common stock, payable October 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2024.

About Lennox
Lennox (NYSE:
LII ) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at
.

