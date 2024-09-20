Lennox Declares Quarterly Dividend
Date
9/20/2024 11:31:18 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lennox board of directors (NYSE: LII ) approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share of common stock, payable October 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2024.
About Lennox
Lennox (NYSE:
LII ) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at
.
Media Contact
[email protected]
Investor Relations Contact
[email protected]
SOURCE Lennox International Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN20092024003732001241ID1108697037
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.