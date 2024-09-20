Goulston & Storrs Recognized For Banking, M&A, And Restructuring/Insolvency In 2024 IFLR1000

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Pamela MacKenzie ranked as a top attorney in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs , an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that the firm received top rankings in the IFLR1000, a U.S. directory of leading corporate and law firms and lawyers, earning Massachusetts jurisdictional recognition for Banking, M&A, and Restructuring and Insolvency. Pamela MacKenzie, Co-Chair of Goulston & Storrs' Corporate Group, was ranked as "Highly Regarded" in the Banking category.

The firm's Banking & Finance Group

is known for its skill in finding creative and practical solutions to complex financing scenarios. The Mergers & Acquisitions Group has deep experience in middle market M&A and is considered a leader in M&A market trends. The firm's Bankruptcy& Restructuring Group is sought after for its national expertise in complex corporate restructurings and insolvency proceedings.

MacKenzie oversees the firm's representation of leading financing sources in senior debt and capital markets transactions. In her own banking and finance practice, she regularly represents the lead arranger in REIT and other capital markets deals in multi-million and multi-billion-dollar financings covering a variety of asset classes, as well as representing institutional lenders in financing transactions to real estate funds, healthcare institutions, environmental and waste companies and data centers, among others. MacKenzie also has experience in financing transactions to developers of military housing.

The IFLR1000 has been producing legal market intelligence since 1990 and is the only international legal directory focused on ranking law firms and lawyers on the basis of financial and corporate transactional work. IFLR1000 ranks close to 5000 law firms and more than 21,000 lawyers across 12 practice areas and 250 jurisdictions.

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit

.

Contact:

Leigh Herzog

Goulston & Storrs PC

(617) 574-2259

[email protected]

SOURCE Goulston & Storrs PC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED