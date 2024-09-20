(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures , the arm of leading Web3 company OKX , has issued updates for September 20, 2024.



OKX Ventures Co-Leads US$2 Million Initial Funding Round in Amnis Finance

OKX Ventures is pleased to announce that it has co-led a US$2 million initial funding round in Amnis Finance , a leading liquid staking protocol on the Aptos blockchain, with Borderless Capital in early September. This funding round also saw participation from renowned investors, including Aptos Labs, Arkgrow Pte Ltd, Ambush Capital, Gate Ventures, Sky Vision Capital, Old Fashion Research, Chorus One Venture, Re7 and Flowdesk.

Currently as one of the top protocols in the Aptos ecosystem for liquid staking, Amnis Finance is committed to enhancing its services based on Aptos and expanding its reach through fostering strategic partnerships, innovations and value-adding offerings for its ever-growing user base. This round of funding will be used to accelerate the product development and integration of Amnis Finance's liquid staking solution across Aptos' extensive DeFi ecosystem.

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of global leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

