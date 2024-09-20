(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Web Analytics Market

Increase in the demand for mobile analytics is expected to drive the growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Growing with 19.3% CAGR | The Global Web Analytics Market Size Projected to Reach USD 10.73 Billion by 2026." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The web analytics market size was valued at USD 2.63 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 10.73 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2019 to 2026.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 292 Pages) at:Increase in shift to data driven businesses, surge in marketing automation, and rise in demand of mobile analytics fuel the growth of the global web analytics market. Nevertheless, predictive web analytics and rise in cloud adoption are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.The web analytics market is segmented on the basis of deployment, application, end user, and region. By deployment, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of application, it is divided into social media management, targeting and behavioral analysis, display advertising optimization, multichannel campaign analysis, online marketing, and others. Depending on end user, it is categorized into banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI); retail; healthcare; government; travel & hospitality; IT & telecommunications; media & entertainment; and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:By application, the targeting and behavioral analysis segment is expected to anticipate high revenue growth during the forecast period in the overall web analytics market. Advent of internet technologies and evolution of web technologies have enhanced the way digital businesses operate. Demand for customer and behavioral analytics has grown from the recent past to gain comprehensive understanding of consumer demand, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the segment in the global web analytics market.Based on deployment, the on-premise segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global web analytics market share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2026. As the businesses opt for on-premise web analytics solutions to garner full data ownership and provide respect for user privacy, which drives the growth of the segment. Simultaneously, the cloud segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 22.8% from 2019 to 2026. The web analytics is hosted on cloud deployments which generate real-time data, which offers the segment to grow.Based on geography, the market across North America accounted for around one-third of the global web analytics market revenue in 2018, and is projected to dominate throughout the study period. North America has well-developed IT infrastructure which has led to early adoption of automation processes in this region. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region would register the fastest CAGR of 21.5% from 2009 to 2026. This is due to the increase in need to collect debt among regional governments.Web analytics market analysis profiled in the report include Adobe Systems Incorporated, AT Internet, Facebook Inc., Google LLC, Hotjar Ltd, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Splunk Inc., and Webtrends Inc.Enquiry Before Buying:Covid-19 Impact on the Web Analytics Market -● The growth of the web analytics market is expected to increase during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. The web surfing and web traffic has been increased during the lockdown. Therefore, the adoption of the web analysis has been increased in IT sector.● Moreover, work from home facility has been provided in all possible industries and the all organizations. The web analytics helps to improve and optimizes website and web services which help to work smoothly in work from home facility. Therefore, the adoption of web analytics has been increased during the Covid-19 outbreak.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (292 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

