Electric Blanket Market Update 2024: Projected To Exhibit USD 1.1 Billion Revenue By 2032, Claims AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Europe region accounted for the highest share in the global electric blanket in 2022 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Electric blankets are often marketed for their potential benefits. The controlled heat they provide can help alleviate muscle tension, joint pain, and promote better sleep by creating a warm and soothing environment. Some electric blankets even feature therapeutic elements such as heat therapy or massage functions. Moreover, electric blankets are known for their ability to provide controlled heat, which can help relax muscles and alleviate tension.The warmth generated by the blanket can also soothe joint pain and stiffness, providing comfort to individuals dealing with conditions like arthritis or muscle soreness. The heat produced by electric blankets can promote better blood circulation throughout the body. Enhanced blood flow can aid in the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to the muscles and joints, helping to reduce inflammation and accelerate the healing process.According to the report, the global electric blanket market was valued at $496.2 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $1.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032.Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at:Over the years, there has been an increasing demand for electric blankets, especially during the winter season due to their ability to provide warmth and comfort to the user. This increase in demand is predicted to be one of the important factors driving the growth of the global electric blanket market in the forecast timeframe. However, the safety concerns associated with electric blankets due to electric wires or heating elements may hamper the electric blanket market growth in the coming period. On the contrary, the technological advancements in electric blanket products are expected to offer growth opportunities for the expansion of the electric blanket market in the 2023-2032 forecast period.Procure Complete Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):Heat Setting: Medium Sub-segment to be Flourish Immensely by 2032The medium sub-segment generated the highest market share in 2022 and is predicted to grow at a high CAGR of 8.6% by 2032. Medium heat electric blankets provide a comfortable level of warmth that is suitable for a wide range of users. Hence, medium heat electric blankets are one of the most sold and demanded electric blankets which is predicted to boost the sub-segment's growth by 2032.Distribution Channel: Offline Sub-segment Projected to be One of the Most Lucrative During the Forecast PeriodThe offline sub-segment accounted for the highest electric blanket market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Offline distribution channels provide accessibility to a large customer base, including those who prefer to take a good look at the product before buying it. As a result, there is a growing preference for offline distribution channels which is predicted to boost the sub-segment's growth by 2032.End-User: Household Sub-segment Projected to Grow Rapidly by 2032The household sub-segment accounted for the highest electric blanket market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period. An increase in awareness about energy conservation and cost-saving measures has led to growth in demand for electric blankets which is predicted to boost the sub-segment's growth by 2032.For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst:Leading Players in the Electric Blanket Market:Newell Brands Inc.DreamlandSilentnightJarden CorporationSlumberdownLakelandBeurerMylekMorphy Richards Ltd.HomefrontSimilar Reports We Have on Consumer Goods Industry:Online Travel MarketVideo Game Market

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.