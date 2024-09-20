(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Container Orchestration Market

Rise need for the containers & scheduling workloads, and proliferation of open-source container platforms are boost the global container orchestration market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Research, "The Global Container Orchestration Market Size Projected to Reach USD 1.38 Billion by 2026 Growing at 17.2% CAGR". The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global container orchestration market size was valued at USD 332.7 million in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 1,382.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to 2026.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 244 Pages) at:Surge in adoption of application container technology, increase in implementation of micro-services, and rise in popularity of open-source container orchestration platforms drive the growth of the global container orchestration market. Usage of container orchestration for IoT devices and rise in investment in application container technology are expected to create a number of opportunities for the frontrunners in the industry.The global container orchestration market is segmented into component, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Depending on component, the market is bifurcated into platform and services. According to organization size, it is categorized into large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, government, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Based on component, the platform segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the global container orchestration market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate from 2019 to 2026. The rise in adoption of container orchestration platform due to its multiple advantages and availability of open source container orchestration tools are the factors driving the growth of this segment. On the other hand, the services segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 21.2% by the end of 2026. As these services reduce the time and costs associated with optimizing container orchestration procedures in the initial phase of deployment.Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment contributed to more than two-third of the global container orchestration market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to retain its top status till 2026. As containerization is becoming an important accelerator for large enterprises to continue to be agile at releasing new features and products at scale, and to fulfil the growing business needs. At the same time, the SMEs segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 21.0% during the study period. This is due to increase in adoption of cloud-based technologies and gradual understanding of the process of container orchestration.Based on region, North America held the major share in 2018, generating more than two-fifths of the global container orchestration market. As major market players that offer advanced container orchestration solutions are present in this region. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 22.2% by 2026. This is due to rise in awareness about cloud computing technology and containerization to enhance resource utilization and benefit from the scalable cloud architecture.The key players operating in the global container orchestration market analysis include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., D2iQ, Inc., Docker Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rancher, Red Hat, Inc., and SUSE.Inquiry Before Buying:Key Findings of the Study:● Depending on component, the platform segment led the container orchestration market, in terms of revenue, in 2018.● By organization size, the large enterprises accounted for the highest container orchestration market size in 2018.● Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2018, however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial container orchestration market growth during the forecast period.● Depending on industry vertical, the IT & telecom segment dominated the container orchestration market share.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (244 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: /purchase-optionsThanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Sachin Bhandare

Allied Market Research INC

77559 33377

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.