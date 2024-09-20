Playfulness: The Hidden Key To Workplace Agility, Says Institute Founder

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LISBON, PORTUGAL, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chris Marshall , founder of the Playfulness Institute , made a significant impact at the 10th World Management Agility Forum on Thursday, September 19, 2024, in Lisbon, Portugal. Speaking to leaders and change experts from around the world, Marshall highlighted the critical yet often overlooked role of playfulness in creating agile, adaptive organizations and enriching workplaces where people thrive.Marshall's contributions emphasized that playfulness is not just about creating fun workplaces, but is essential in addressing some of the most pressing issues in today's professional world. "Playfulness is our human superpower, that allows us to grow, adapt, learn, come together and pivot in the face of setback and change," Marshall stated. "The problem is we have over the past few hundred years developed a cultural narrative that playfulness is only something that kids should do. Nowhere is this narrative stronger than in the workplace."During the forum, Marshall participated in several high-profile sessions, including:The Hacking HR Panel: Alongside industry experts Minola Jac, Bill Brown, and Helder Figueiredo, Marshall discussed innovative approaches to human resources management.Deep Dive Session - Rethinking Work Through Playful Management: Co-led with Klementine Klein, a Ph.D. candidate from Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University, this session introduced Marshall's three-pillar Playfulness Scale Model. The model, focusing on curiosity, creativity, and connectedness, offers a tangible framework for the often elusive 'mindset' that many leaders and consultants struggle to quantify.Marshall's presentations explored how fostering a culture of playfulness can combat high employee disengagement, record levels of workplace stress, anxiety, burnout, and imposter syndrome. He also emphasized the vital role of playfulness in discussions on diversity and inclusion, as when we are playful we are also more open to others views and opinions.A key focus of Marshall's message was how playfulness as a culture helps build an environment where change is actively embraced and enjoyed. "One of the biggest issues teams and organizations face, in addition to more global challenges, is that individual members can be resistant to change," Marshall explained. "By fostering a playful culture, we create an environment where change becomes an exciting opportunity rather than a threat."The World Management Agility Forum, known for its focus on reimagining management practices for the digital age, provided the perfect platform for Marshall's message. The forum's mission aligns closely with Marshall's work, emphasizing the need for agile, customer-centric, and adaptive management approaches in an increasingly complex business landscape.In conjunction with his appearance at the forum, Marshall announced the upcoming release of his second book, "The Playful Advantage ," set to launch in spring 2025. The book, now available for pre-order, promises to be a groundbreaking exploration of how organizations can harness the power of play to thrive in an era of constant change and uncertainty."'The Playful Advantage' isn't just about making work more enjoyable-it's about radically shifting our approach to create highly productive teams that thrive amidst disruption," Marshall explained. "It offers a blueprint for turning workplaces into vibrant communities that enrich our lives and drive innovation."The book draws on cutting-edge research in neuroscience, psychology, and organizational behavior to reveal how cultivating a culture of play can unlock unprecedented levels of creativity, resilience, and engagement in the workplace. It addresses the global crisis of employee disengagement, estimated to cost businesses trillions annually, and offers practical strategies for integrating playfulness into leadership styles, team-building exercises, and everyday work processes.Marshall's work through the Playfulness Institute, a not-for-profit organization, serves as a vital bridge between ongoing academic research on adult playfulness and its practical application in modern workplaces. The institute offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to help businesses build cultures that not only thrive but also allow for change. These services include consultations, workshops, and mentoring programs, all aimed at fostering a playful environment that embraces innovation and adaptation."The core mission of the Playfulness Institute is to promote adult playfulness as a pathway to flourishing by engaging with teams, organizations, and individuals through showcasing and exploring research on playfulness and related fields," Marshall added. "We aim to cultivate a deeper understanding of the vital role playfulness plays in enhancing well-being, creativity, and resilience in both personal and professional contexts. Our practical services are designed to translate this understanding into tangible results for organizations."As organizations worldwide grapple with rapid technological advancements and shifting workforce expectations, Marshall's insights offer a timely and innovative approach to management and organizational culture. His contributions to the World Management Agility Forum and the announcement of "The Playful Advantage" mark significant steps forward in the movement to reimagine work for the 21st century.

