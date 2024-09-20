Mindatorium's Leadership Team Reflects Inspiration And Direction From Leading Experts Across Multiple Disciplines

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mindatorium Logo

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Henning Morales, Founder and CEO of Mindatorium , Inc., took a short break from his office in Beverly Hills, where he was working feverishly on final preparations for the company's upcoming Grand Reveal and Awards Ceremony on September 26th. He was reviewing the extensive list of Executives, Artists and Contributors that had come together to create Mindatorium and lead it to its current state, which he clearly believes is on the verge of a tremendous international explosion.

“Mindatorium is a unique company and platform that we have built from the ground up: he explained.“There was and is nothing quite like it, so we had to develop our own blueprint for success. Mindatorium is an amalgamation of entertainment and personal development seamlessly integrated into a unique AI-driven transformational multimedia streaming platform that includes seven different sectors. These include films and music, educational and motivational broadcast media, mentorship and coaching, success training, and a growing inspired user community. That's a tall order for any company, and to accomplish this we had to assemble a team of leaders and experts from multiple diverse backgrounds and experience, who have all come together to create this unique company and mission.”

Mr. Morales went on to elaborate,“There are many individuals who deserve recognition for their contributions to our company's evolution, too many to discuss in one sitting, and they come from a wide range of disciplines. To show you what I mean, let me start with a few, and I promise I'll add even more in our next session”. He then went on to provide a partial list of the names and backgrounds of Mindatorium's key personnel and contributors, which you'll find below.

But first let's consider Mr. Morales himself. Henning, as he prefers to be called, is the company's original Founder and driving force. He was a troubled teen that turned his life around and became a successful mentor, and he describes his life mission as“to provide guidance, coaching and mentorship, leveraging the age-old principles of success and happiness that transformed his own life to aid and empower others to lead fulfilling, productive lives. He is author of the best-selling novel“The Dirt Merchants” and has written and produced 13 films, most of which he has also directed, and all of which are available on the Mindatorium Platform . He is also a renowned public speaker and an accomplished business executive with significant experience leading both private and public companies.

Key contributors to Mindatorium's success include (listed by length of service):

CO-FOUNDERS AND EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM

Dr. Michael Brown, Co-Founder, Director of Communications, Psychological Advisor

Dr. Michael Brown (Doc) is an internationally known author, speaker and trainer who has written multiple books on psychology and human behavior, along with numerous professional articles and publications. Dr. Brown was a Clinical Psychologist for many years and co-founded one of the largest Psychological Training and Treatment Centers in the country. He also spent 12 years as Director of Training for an international management and consulting company, taught graduate level courses at several universities, and is a life coach and executive coach. A long-time collaborator of Mr. Morales, Dr. Brown currently serves as Mindatorium's Director of Communications, Psychological Advisor and Executive Producer.

Mike Schell, Co-Founder, Media Administration Manager

Mike Schell's title is Media Administration Manager. but he is so much more. Mike has developed unique organizational skill sets derived from a longstanding career in high tech, new product development, manufacturing, and sales and marketing, which he uses to organize and maintain Mindatorium's growing film library, new media catalog, images, artwork, and behind-the-scenes photos and videos. He is also a Co-Producer and creative force behind many of the striking award-winning images and graphics on the Mindatorium platform and its publications, and also been responsible for a seemingly endless number of artistic additions to Mindatorium's films and streaming media. Mike is“that guy” in the company who whenever someone is befuddled or needs an answer, the go-to reply is“Ask Mike”.

Ashkan Tabibnia, Co-Founder, Director of Marketing & Strategic Planning

Ashkan Tabibnia brings a wealth of entrepreneurial experience to the Mindatorium executive team. As the founder and CEO of 90210 Enterprise, a premier business consulting firm in Beverly Hills, Ashkan has established himself as a visionary strategist who empowers individuals and businesses. His extensive background includes founding successful ventures like Higher Connections Network (HCN) and“7 Elephants”. Ashkan's most crucial role at Mindatorium is developing and implementing live and online community-building strategies by leveraging his vast network in the business and entertainment industries. He is also the driving force behind the company's Advisory Legacy Council, a global community of influential leaders. Ashkan's expertise in personal development and business aligns perfectly with Mindatorium's mission to elevate global consciousness through captivating media experiences across seven diverse sectors.

Dr. Lester Bailey, Co-Founder, Director of Conscious Media.

Dr. Lester Bailey (Chief) is a thirty-year Chicago police veteran (retired), was bodyguard to two U.S. Presidents, and is a multiple-time international best-selling author. Chief heads up Mindatorium's Conscious Media division, where he curates select media from top personal development communicators to ensure that the Mindatorium library continues to grow with important themes and inspirational lessons. Chief also hosts an ongoing Mindatorium Success Training workshop, where he presents and interviews presenters who discuss a wide range of personal growth and development issues ranging from overcoming mental blocks and patterns, to dynamics of the conscious and unconscious mind, to success and wealth creation, to health and nutrition, and more.

Brady Schmidt, Co-Founder, Director of Business Development

Brady Schmidt's main role with Mindatorium is managing inquiries from financial backers and investors. His extensive expertise in income planning has been pivotal for hundreds of retirees, managing over $80 million in retirement assets. Brady's successful financial practice was built by leveraging the power of radio as he created and hosted "The Brady Show," a daily financial planning radio program that served Ventura and Santa Barbara counties for over a decade. Brady has also contributed to the company in a“bonus role”, He has an extensive background in music and his contributions to both Mindatorium's music sectors and the musical aspects of its curated film and streaming media sectors is highly valued and appreciated.

KEY CONTRIBUTORS AND COLLABORATORS

Troy Hoffman. Business Strategist

Troy Hoffman is a distinguished entrepreneur and business leader. Twice recognized on the Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Company list, Troy has consistently positioned his ventures among the top 200 fastest-growing companies in America. His achievements further extend to the FSU 100 Fastest Growing list, and he has been nominated for the prestigious EY Entrepreneur of the Year award. Troy has played pivotal roles as a founder or co-founder in 14 companies. He has personally mentored over 400 entrepreneurs, providing invaluable guidance to help them scale their businesses. Troy has been a generous contributor to the development of Mindatorium's business strategies, has worked closely with the executive team, and has helped coach them towards excellence in the implementation of the Mindatorium business model.

John Duffy, Advisor – Feature Film Production

John Duffy is a veteran Producer / Line Producer of 45+ feature films, television programs and commercials. John recently produced Kevin Sorbo's latest film 'Left Behind' in Calgary, Canada, and also line-produced Mr. Sorbo's previous film,“Miracle in East Texas”, in Alberta, Canada. He previously line-produced "Paradise Cove" with Director Martin Guigui starring Mena Suvari, and "Merry Kiss Cam", now airing on Hulu. John also both directed and line-produced two exceptional short films, "The Flag" and "The Flag Documentary”, which were screened at the GI Film Festival in Wash. DC and at the Smithsonian Theater. John has contributed a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Mindatorium team and is line producer on Mindatorium Studio's upcoming feature film, The Saintly.

Holmes H. Stoner, Jr., Consulting Director, International Expansion

Holmes Stoner is an international icon whose massive scope of influence reflects his pivotal role in connecting and supporting a substantial network of businesses across the Globe. A well respected and accomplished CEO, Mr. Stoner is a principal participant in multiple prestigious global business organizations. He is President of The Americas, for CEO Club Global; President of The Pacific Rim Chamber of Commerce; Chairman of The Pacific Rim Business Council; and Chairman Worldwide Operations for American International Chamber of Commerce. He also holds the distinguished title of Honorary President of Forbes China, a position that underscores his substantial influence and recognition within the business community, Mr. Stoner has been instrumental in forming multiple international strategic alliances for Mindatorium and an integral part of the company's producer team on several films.

(...and more to come in a future release)

ABOUT MINDATORIUM

Mindatorium is an AI-driven transformational multimedia platform that is developing a worldwide community linking talented storytellers, creative filmmakers and empowering communicators with audiences that are vested in personal development and the building of caring, sharing communities. Mindatorium is a humanistic online platform where content is enjoyed, ideas flow, and a growing robust community is continually nurtured.

Mindatorium's goal is to raise audience consciousness in areas of self-reliance, truth-telling and constructive relationship-building by creating and delivering entertaining, inspirational and transformational content. All programming is advertising and commercial-free and users are also invited to participate in company-sponsored live events and interactive workshops.

Mindatorium has recently initiated a Global Media Alliance Campaign to expand its marketing force of Wealth Builder Affiliates who will promote the program worldwide and both fuel and benefit from the company's revolutionary AI-enhanced Wealth Builder Affiliate program. Because the platform has been founded and built from the ground up using AI-enhanced cutting-edge technology, Mindatorium is able to scale up, share its content worldwide, instantaneously track sales and usage, and reach a huge global audience much faster than its predecessors and competitors. The Mindatorium Platform is truly global, with content available for viewing and listening in 13 languages spoken by over 5.3 billion people in 141 countries.

For more information about or to experience the Mindatorium platform go to .

For more information about or to request an invitation to the Mindatorium Wealth Builder Affiliate Program visit /pages/Wealth-Builder-Afffilate-Program .

For current ticket information re: the Mindatorium Grand Reveal and Awards Ceremony visit . (Space for this event is strictly limited and tickets must be secured in advance. As of this writing a limited number of tickets are still available.)

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

Henning Morales, President c/o

...

Phone: (213) 293-5657



Henning Morales

Mindatorium, Inc.

+1 3104987773

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.