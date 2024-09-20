Havocai Closes $11M Seed Round To Revolutionize Autonomous Uncrewed Surface Vessel Operations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HavocAI Inc., a leading innovator in autonomous uncrewed surface vessel technology, is excited to announce the successful closing of an $11 million Seed round of funding. The round was led by Scout Ventures, co-led by Trousdale Ventures, and saw additional participation from Outlander VC, The Veteran Fund, BV, Decisive Point, Alumni Ventures, and New North Ventures. This strategic will HavocAI's mission to enable ultra low-cost autonomous surface vessels to operate at an unprecedented scale across both defense and commercial markets.

"We are thrilled to have such a distinguished group of investors who deeply understand our vision and are committed to supporting us on this journey," said Paul Lwin, CEO of HavocAI. "This capital allows us to scale our production capabilities and grow our team to meet the increasing demand from both our existing and new customers."

HavocAI is pioneering the technology needed to allow a single operator to command and control thousands of unmanned assets. The company's innovative platform is designed to provide significant cost efficiencies, operational reliability, and scalable solutions for a wide range of applications, from defense missions to commercial ventures.

This latest funding will enable HavocAI to expand its production capacity, enhance product development, and accelerate customer acquisition, ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of autonomous uncrewed vessel technology.

"We're excited to support HavocAI as they continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in USV technology," said Brad Harrison, Managing Partner, at Scout Ventures. "Their technology has the potential to dramatically transform the industry, and we look forward to seeing the impact they'll make."

For more information on HavocAI and its groundbreaking technology, visit Havocai.

About HavocAI: HavocAI develops ultra low-cost uncrewed surface vessels and software that enable a single operator to command and control thousands of unmanned assets, providing scalable and efficient solutions for both defense and commercial markets.

SOURCE HavocAI

