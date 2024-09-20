China-U.S. Exchange Foundation President James Chau To Speak At One Young World Summit 2024 In Montréal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Inaugural CUSEF x One Young World Scholars will also participate in the annual summit for young leaders that brings together more than 2,000 people from 190+ countries

MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- James Chau , President of the China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF), a non-governmental organization that builds trust between the world's two leading economies, is attending and speaking at the One Young World Summit 2024 in Montréal from September 18-21. He will be joined by this year's inaugural

cohort of CUSEF x One Young World Scholars, eight exceptional young leaders selected from a pool of 12,991 global applicants.

CUSEF President and WHO Goodwill Ambassador James Chau at the opening of the One Young World Summit in Montréal, Canada, on September 18, 2024.

Mr. Chau

will lead several sessions highlighting the importance of fostering mutual understanding and collaboration between the United States and China, particularly through harnessing the innovative approaches that young leaders are using to bridge cultural and political divides. The CUSEF x One Young World scholars will provide unique insights into how the U.S. and China can partner for peace, leveraging their own experience on pressing issues such as climate change, gender equality, and universal education. They will also take part in exclusive CUSEF sessions designed to enhance their leadership skills and build their capacity to create meaningful social impact, including meeting with influential global leaders and gaining mentorship from peers and industry experts.



The scholarship is an initiative created by CUSEF and One Young World that supports young leaders from around the world, including diverse regions such as the U.S., China, and Colombia, with proven positive social impact in tackling global challenges. The initiative aligns with CUSEF's long-standing mission to build trust and understanding between the world's two largest economies by prioritizing youth and educational exchanges.

Mr. Chau will lead impactful plenary and interactive sessions with global thought leaders, including:



Water Warriors: Combatting the Climate Crisis to Save Our Seas and Rivers (Thurs, Sept 19) : A discussion with climate icon David Suzuki and Sue Whisky , CEO & Founder of Environmental Network Malawi, about innovative strategies to combat the climate crisis and protect our seas and rivers. This session will highlight the critical actions needed to preserve aquatic ecosystems and promote environmental sustainability. Superpowers at the Table: The Importance of U.S./China Dialogue (Sat, Sept 21): A CUSEF-led plenary featuring Tsinghua University Professor Dr. Da Wei , Dentons Global Advisors-ASG Senior Counselor Myron Brilliant , Advocate for the High Court of South Africa Professor Thuli Madonsela, and two CUSEF x One Young World scholars discussing the importance of U.S.-China dialogue, the critical role that young people have in promoting East-West exchanges, and how they are driving forward positive change to ensure dialogue between these two global powers continues to evolve.

In a statement, James Chau remarked: "In a critical moment for U.S.-China relations, and for the world, CUSEF is proud to help bring together such an impressive cohort of powerful young minds at the One Young World Summit. If we want to truly solve pressing global challenges, young leaders need to have a seat at the table. Not only do they bring with them compelling, innovative perspectives and ideas, they are also among the most dedicated to transforming the world and harnessing the greatest opportunities of today and tomorrow."

One Young World's Managing Director, Ella Robertson McKay , added: "One Young World's partnership with CUSEF is imperative to our joint effort to build a generation of leaders who are dedicated to strengthening ties between the U.S. and China. We're excited to welcome CUSEF delegates to the 14th One Young World Summit in Montréal this September to foster collaboration between like-minded young activists and global leaders."

The annual summit, which gathers over 2,000 of the brightest young leaders from every country and sector, working to accelerate social impact both in-person and digitally, is organized by One Young World , the global community for young leaders. Delegates from 190+ countries are counseled by influential political, business, and humanitarian leaders such as Sir Bob Geldof, President Mary Robinson, Queen Rania of Jordan and many others to harness the knowledge and skills needed for being impactful change makers.

Looking ahead, CUSEF is also preparing to host the CUSEF x One Young World scholars at the upcoming U.S.-China Hong Kong Forum , set to take place from November 15-17, 2024 . This annual event will bring together scholars, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss the future of U.S.-China relations and explore avenues for cooperation in areas such as trade, climate change , and technology . The forum will further the organization's commitment to creating dialogues that promote understanding in a time of global divisions.

About CUSEF

The China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF) is an independent non-governmental organization, committed to improving the global well-being through the fulfilled potential of the world's two leading economies.

For 15 years, CUSEF has made progress on that vision through its work in four areas: dialogue, education, culture, and the global goals. It has earned a special reputation for communicating human stories through its digital platforms, and for facilitating the exchange of more than 2,000 students between the U.S. and China, including some 800 young Americans studying at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

CUSEF partners with two presidential legacies-The Carter Center and the George H.W. Bush Foundation-and its honorary advisors include the late Dr. Henry Kissinger, 56th U.S. Secretary of State, and Mr. Tang Jiaxuan, former State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China. The organization was founded by Mr. Tung Chee-hwa, the head of a global shipping business who became the first-ever Chief Executive of Hong Kong.

Every November, CUSEF hosts the U.S.-China Hong Kong Forum, a landmark gathering of leaders from both countries, and global stakeholders including the United Nations.

About One Young World

One Young World is a global community for young leaders. Its mission is to create a fair, sustainable future for all, by supporting the development of young leaders who are taking action to solve the world's big challenges. It builds young leaders' expertise, elevates their profiles, and inspires them to increase their impact.

One Young World offers an unrivalled platform to affect change at a global level. With a network of more than 17,000+ Ambassadors, innovative initiatives led by the One Young World community have directly impacted 50.42 million people globally since 2010. For every $1 invested, One Young World Ambassadors deliver $16 of social value. In 2023, Ambassador projects provided 6,015,680 meals to people experiencing food insecurity, mitigated 173,643 tC02 through clean energy and secured $1.66m in investment to create sustainable industries.

Its annual Summit brings together the brightest young leaders from every country and sector who are working to accelerate social impact across the globe. Delegates from 190+ countries are counselled by influential political, business, and humanitarian leaders such as President Mary Robinson, Dr Jane Goodall, and Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, amongst many other global figures.

To date, Summits have taken place in London (2010,2019), Zurich (2011), Pittsburgh (2012), Johannesburg (2013), Dublin (2014), Bangkok (2015), Ottawa (2016), Bogota (2017), The Hague (2018), Munich (2021), Manchester (2022) and Belfast (2023). This year's summit is being held in Montréal.

SOURCE China-United States Exchange Foundation

