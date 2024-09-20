RTRLAW Announces Gabriela Hidalgo, Esq. As Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Gabriela Hidalgo, Esq LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RTRLAW, a premier Florida-based full-service law firm, is proud to announce the promotion of Gabriela Hidalgo, Esq. to the role of partner. With this significant milestone, Gabriela brings years of dedication, legal expertise, and a proven commitment to securing justice for her clients to RTRLAW's leadership team.Gabriela, who has been with RTRLAW for seven years, has successfully handled a wide array of cases, including commercial litigation and family law , earning her a reputation as a fierce advocate in the courtroom and a trusted advisor to clients. Her promotion reflects her tireless efforts in achieving exceptional results for the firm's clients while embodying RTRLAW's core values of integrity, dedication, and client-centered advocacy.“I am honored to be named a partner at RTRLAW,” said Gabriella.“This firm has provided me with the opportunity to grow as a lawyer and advocate for those who need it most. I look forward to continuing our mission of serving clients with the utmost commitment and professionalism.”RTRLAW's Managing Partner, Brian Gottlieb, Esq., also shared his enthusiasm for Gabriela's promotion:“Gabriela has repeatedly proven that she is not only an exceptional attorney but also a leader in our firm. Her work ethic, skill, and dedication make her a valuable asset to our team, and we are excited for what she will bring to the firm as a partner.”This promotion marks another step in RTRLAW's expansion and commitment to delivering exceptional legal services across its multiple offices in Florida and Texas, where the firm has seen continued growth in practice areas ranging from personal injury to family law, and beyond.With Gabriela's promotion, RTRLAW remains committed to providing top-tier legal representation to its clients, further strengthening its already impressive legal team. The firm looks forward to the continued success and leadership Gabriella will bring in her new role aspartner.About RTRLAWFounded in 1988, RTRLAW is a full-service law firm dedicated to fighting for justice and representing clients with legal issues in personal injury, workers' compensation, family law, and more. With offices across Florida and Texas, RTRLAW has successfully represented tens of thousands of clients and secured hundreds of millions of dollars in settlements and verdicts. For more information, visit or call 833-HIRE-RTR.

