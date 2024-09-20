Oncology Ablation Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Oncology Ablation Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Oncology Ablation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The oncology ablation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.15 billion in 2023 to $1.30 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer, growth in preference for minimally invasive ablation techniques, increased healthcare spending, approvals of new ablation devices and technologies, improved cancer screening programs, and growth in the geriatric population.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Oncology Ablation Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The oncology ablation market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to ongoing advancements in ablation technology, increasing adoption of ablation technologies in emerging economies, growth in personalized and precision medicine, increasing governmental support and funding for cancer research and treatment innovations, rising demand for outpatient procedures, enhanced public and professional awareness.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Oncology Ablation Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Oncology Ablation Market

The increasing number of cancer diagnoses is expected to propel the growth of the oncology ablation market going forward. Cancer diagnosis refers to the process of identifying and confirming the presence of cancer through medical tests, imaging, and pathological analysis of tissue samples. The rising number of cancer diagnoses is due to several factors, such as aging populations, improved screening programs, heightened awareness leading to earlier detection, and environmental factors. Oncology ablation is used to treat tumors detected through cancer diagnoses, offering minimally invasive options to destroy tumors and improve patient outcomes.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:





Which Market Players Are Driving the Oncology Ablation Market Growth?

Key players in the oncology ablation market include Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker Corporation, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Varian Medical Systems Inc, PENTAX Medical, Elekta AB, Merit Medical Systems Inc, AtriCure Inc, AngioDynamics Inc., EDAP TMS S.A., Monteris Medical Inc., Misonix Inc., MedWaves Inc., BSD Medical Corporation, Cardiva Medical Inc.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Oncology Ablation Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the oncology ablation market are developing innovative products such as advanced ablation systems with improved precision, integrated imaging technologies for real-time guidance, and enhanced safety features. Advanced ablation systems with improved precision refer to medical devices that use advanced technology to precisely target and destroy abnormal tissue, such as tumors, while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue.

How Is The Global Oncology Ablation Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Single Chamber, Multi Chamber

2) By Material: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Polypropylene, Copolyester Ether, Other Materials

3) By Content: Frozen Mixture, Liquid Mixture

4) By Application: Chemotherapy, Targeted Drug Delivery, Glucose Injection, Sodium Chloride Solution, Electrolyte Injection, Nutrient Injection, Other Applications

5) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Emergency Service Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Oncology Ablation Market

North America was the largest region in the oncology ablation market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the oncology ablation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Oncology Ablation Market Definition

Oncology ablation refers to a minimally invasive procedure used to destroy cancerous tumors. It involves the application of extreme conditions directly to the tumor tissue. This technique aims to reduce or eliminate tumors while sparing surrounding healthy tissue.

Oncology Ablation Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global oncology ablation market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Oncology Ablation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on oncology ablation market size , oncology ablation market drivers and trends, oncology ablation market major players, oncology ablation competitors' revenues, oncology ablation market positioning, and oncology ablation market growth across geographies. The oncology ablation market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including a Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

